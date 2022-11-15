The View hosts divide fans after criticizing Kimberly Guilfoyles’ dress for Tiffany Trumps wedding: Maga’s funeral

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

The hosts of View weighed in on the debate over the dress Kimberly Guilfoyle wore to Tiffany Trump’s wedding after Ivanka Trump cropped the TV personality in a photo from the event. They also called the party a MAGA funeral.

On Sunday, Ivanka shared a photo album from her Mar-a-Lago sisters’ wedding to Michael Boulos on Instagram. She included a photo of their father Donald Trump walking Tiffany down the aisle and one of herself, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

Ivanka also included a photo of herself and Tiffany posing alongside three other women – their mother-in-law Melania, who is currently married to the former president, Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, and their brother, Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump.

However, as many people on social media pointed out, Ivanka cropped the photo to remove Guilfoyle, 53, who is currently engaged to Donald Trump Jr, 44, from the photo.

Lol Ivanka cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany’s wedding photos, one person tweeted, along with the cropped image and the original photo, which showed Guilfoyle standing next to Ivanka.

Others have suggested the decision to crop the photo was down to the dress Guilfoyle chose for the event, as her black dress contrasted with the otherwise neutral color scheme worn by the rest of the women in the photo.

During Monday’s episode of Viewthe hosts divided viewers when they shared their own take on Guilfoyles’ choice of dress and Ivankas’ decision.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she was okay with Ivankas editing because Kimberly didn’t understand the mission.

It’s a wedding in Florida in November. All the women clearly knew what the palette was, what the look was, and she was dressed like she was going to a MAGA funeral or something, Griffin claimed, adding: I’ll be honest, I probably would have cropped it too.

After one of Griffins’ co-hosts acknowledged that the dress had a weird bat wing detail, Griffin continued, “Maybe she was ready to take flight.

Ana Navarro then shared her thoughts on choosing the outfit, suggesting that maybe it’s the complete opposite, maybe she got the assignment because it was a MAGA funeral.

In response to criticism, Sara Haines defended Guilfoyles’ outfit choice on the grounds that the former Trump adviser is a New Yorker.

Don’t you think there’s something to be said, New Yorkers wear black everywhere, Haines said. She spent a lot of time in New York.

However, Sunny Hostin disagreed and pointed out that Guilfoyle also wore dark makeup. She then claimed that it made sense that Guilfoyle would be placed to the side of all the photos, because she’s not the wife, she’s the girlfriend.

You have to put it aside so you can reframe it, she claimed, before speculating that the Trump family may not think the relationship between Guilfoyle and Donald Jrs will last.

On social media, broadcast coverage of the wedding drew mixed reactions from viewers. Some were amused by the description of the wedding as a MAGA funeral while others criticized the hosts’ comments.

The women of View are the meanest mean girls in mean girl history, one person claimed, while another alleged that Navarro’s comment about Tiffany’s marriage was beyond disgusting.

The segment also drew criticism from the former editor of Mediaite, who wrote: A nest of hate whores is now entertainment.

According to someone else, although they get some of the criticism, they couldn’t help but feel sorry for Tiffany.

While some criticized the hosts’ comments, others wondered why View time spent at Trump’s wedding. One person suggested the hosts are obsessed with Trump.

I’m sure you’re obsessed with Trump. You know there are other really important things going on that you should be discussing instead of Trump, they wrote, while another person said: Seriously, who the hell really cares? Nothing more important is happening? We have to bitch and moan and make assumptions about a picture no one cares about!

While many, including View hosts, agreed with Ivankas’ decision to remove Guilfoyle from the wedding photo, the 41-year-old later posted the unedited version of the photo to her Instagram Stories and added three heart-eye emojis.