Shick Chick Vintage and ‘one of a kind’ fashion: LSU alumnus collects and resells vintage clothes | Entertainment

If social media existed in the 60s, Jessica Rogers would run a fashion account far and wide.

Rogers, a 2016 creative writing graduate from LSU, is the founder of Shick Chick Vintage, a small business specializing in authentic 1950s-1990s fashion.

With clothes, I always wanted to stand out from the norm, Rogers said. I like to have unique pieces. It fuels, like, some weird adrenaline.

Rogers grew up wearing school uniforms every day of the week, but once she started college she began to embrace her own style: 60s and 70s psychedelic rock and roll with a bit of glamour.

She became a frequent customer at Time Warp, where she now works as a store manager. Through her work at the Baton Rouges vintage clothing store, Rogers learned a lot about clothing.

I’ve been doing it long enough now that I can just touch an item of clothing and know if it’s vintage or not, Rogers said.

She regularly reads about vintage clothing and designers. She researches popular designs and styles over the decades. By examining the zippers, brand labels, materials and construction of the garments, Rogers can identify the period of the fashion pieces.

Rogers began collecting vintage clothing as a hobby, but it quickly grew. After the pandemic hit, Rogers decided to clean out her closet and started selling clothes online. People liked her style and she soon found herself buying additional pieces to sell. She launched Shick Chick Vintage as a virtual storefront.

For Shick Chick, I just had a very clear vision of what I wanted it to be, Rogers said. The things I really love are space-age vintage. I love opulence. I like bright colors, prints, and then I also like a bit of rock and roll. For my page, I didn’t want anything to deviate from that.

Roger organizes his Instagram with old magazine clippings, scenes from classic movies and, of course, his best fashion finds. Over the years, she’s brought home a Peter Max scarf, several Gunne Sax floral dresses and a 1960s black and white striped leather trench coat.

She’s always on the lookout for anything silver metallic if it looks like the 1968 sci-fi movie Barbarella, she’ll buy it and post it on her page.

Rogers spends a lot of time looking for vintage clothes on eBay, estate sales and goodwill bins.

It’s fun for me to look through things and be, like, Wow someone did this by hand? and if it’s, you know, crazy or ridiculous, I’m like, why would they do that? laughed Rogers.

For her, rummaging through old clothes never gets old. And sharing his findings with others makes it even more exciting.

It’s really cool to be able to put vintage online and make it universal, Rogers said. I’ve sold stuff to people in Australia, Japan, all over the world.

Rogers is looking forward to seeing Shick Chick Vintage grow as his own collection of original pieces grows.

I don’t buy anything new, ever, Rogers said. All the clothes I own and wear are vintage at this point. I encourage others to do the same. I think the quantity is there, the quality is there. If it’s almost a unique thing you can have, that makes it a little more personal and special.