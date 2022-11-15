This fashion documentary reveals epic catwalk moments





Spanning three decades, from the early 1990s to the late 2010s, a new fashion documentary kingdom of dreams focuses on the people and politics behind some of the industry’s most illustrious design houses. Charting the rise and rise of groundbreaking young talents John Galliano, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Alexander McQueen, it’s a starry (and logo) look at a golden age of fashion and the birth of two global conglomerates. luxury fashion: LVMH and Kering. The documentary highlights some of the decades many shining moments of design brilliance: Tom Ford and John Gallianos’ revitalization of Gucci and Givenchy, respectively, Alexander McQueens’ rise to super-fast fashion and the creation of his own eponymous brand, and Marc Jacobs reversing the fortunes of heritage luggage makers Louis Vuitton (and heralding the dawn of logomania) when he invited Stephen Sprouse to graffiti the house logo. kingdom of dreamsbased on a book by Dana Thomas, a British vogue editor, doesn’t shy away from the darker sides of the industry, from the ripple effects of capitalism to the unimaginable pressure on designers whose artistry was ultimately responsible for shifting millions of pounds worth of product. But it also revisits glorious moments of creativity and many parades that marked an era. Travel to a time when show budgets were as high as belts were low. Scroll for moments of kingdom of dreams we can’t stop thinking. Tom Ford’s X-rated redesign at Gucci Gucci fall/winter 1996. Gucci fall/winter 1995. Gucci Spring/Summer 1997. Daily Mail/Shutterstock Gucci fall/winter 1996. Texan designer Tom Ford has had a transformative effect on the fortunes of historic Italian fashion brand Gucci. Fall/Winter 1995, Ford’s first collection as creative director, saw him deliver a line imbued with unbridled sensuality: from skin-tight pants to navel-cut silk shirts. This was definitive proof that sex sold. Marc Jacobs graffiti Louis Vuitton logo Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2001. Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2001. Pierre VAUTHEY/Getty Images Marc Jacobs was brought to Louis Vuitton in 1997 and tasked with creating the brand’s first ready-to-wear line, but it was his collaboration with street artist Stephen Sprouse that became one of the most iconic moments. creators. It well and truly propelled the brand’s traditional monogrammed luggage into the new millennium. John Galliano’s theatrical parades at Dior Christian Dior fall/winter 2004 haute couture. Christian Dior spring/summer 2010 haute couture. During his 15 years at Dior, John Galliano became known for his magic theatrics, in the form of extravagant parades. Amplified by the millinery of Stephen Jones and the makeup artistry of Pat McGrath, the showmanship has become almost as expected as high fashion itself. Galliano often made dramatic appearances at the end of his shows, resplendent in costumes of his own making. The psychological staging of Alexander McQueens Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2001. Shutterstock Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2001. Shutterstock The documentary is an ode to the creative genius of Alexander McQueen, who started at Givenchy before his own eponymous brand was acquired by Kering in 2000. The darker twin of Galliano’s theater shows, McQueen brought a more psychological flavor to its collections, something that is perfectly summed up in the famous Spring/Summer 2001 show inspired by Hitchcock. Shop wardrobe icons from the 90s and 2000s S/S 1998 Gucci by Tom Ford Runway G Logo Buckle Stretch Knit Top Skirt Set 2000s Gucci by Tom Ford Brown GG Distressed Gold Large Horsebit Clutch Christian Dior 1990-2000s Pre-Owned Trotter Pattern Belt Christian Dior Crystal Jadore Dior Silver Strass 1947 Tank Top Gucci Tom Ford buttoned Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami 2004 Pre-Owned Pochette Accessories Pochette Gucci 2000 logo leather boots Alexander McQueen SS04 Collage Print Chiffon Vest and Skirt Set Alexander McQueen wool tunic Louis Vuitton Speedy cloth handbag

