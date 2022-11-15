‘Fashionably Late Thursdays Review’: Liberty Hotel Hosts Accessible Fashion Scene | Arts





The Liberty Hotel embraced the holiday season in the latest Fashionably Late Thursdays fashion show with effortlessly glamorous styles from Bobbles and Lace. The show, in the Liberty’s ornate lobby, was a celebration of the vibrant elegance of Boston’s fashion scene, featuring shimmering and elegant holiday looks from Bobble and Laces’ new holiday collection. With the distinctly luxurious feel of the designs and venue, nights focused on accessible luxury were a refreshing and unexpected take on fashion. The Libertys Late Thursday shows stand out from other fashion projects because they used an interactive format to bring fashion closer to guests. This innovative approach to the fashion show focuses on exploring new everyday paths. Redefining ordinary spaces as potential runways, the show saw models ride escalators, strut through crowds and pose atop concierges to live music from DJ Frank White. The models first caught the public eye as they posed around the hotel’s impressive circular balconies before appearing in the public space on the lower level for an up close and personal look. Spectators have passed models, laughing or blushing in surprise when they have been in the spotlight. The show’s unconventional format facilitated a direct conversation between fashion and guest: attendees were often unknowingly welcomed into the show itself, the high pressure of haute couture dissipated for a more engaging and friendly. Guests were asked to imagine themselves in the models’ place, retracing their path as perhaps the most exquisitely dressed at a holiday party. Even the venue itself was anything but conventional. Originally the Charles Street Jail, the layered balcony space beneath a tall reclaimed rotunda begs a second look. On closer inspection, one could see features such as the original cell bars still intact and displayed around the hotel. The former prison space has been transformed into a stylish venue perfect for a late-night fashion show, former cells and guardhouses mingling with vibrant lights and brilliantly illuminated overhead trees. Such a rediscovery of the potential of buildings served as a fitting backdrop to the theme of the Nights of Rediscovering the Meaning of Haute Couture. It was fitting for the show to break down the barriers between viewers and fashion, as that goal is shared by Bobbles and Lace owner Lindsay Rando. Rando insisted that fashion doesn’t need to be taken so seriously or offered at serious prices. It’s about fun fashion, at an affordable price, Rando said. He is there to make you feel good. Indeed, the festive air of the night lent credence to his claim. After taking center stage at four fashion shows at the Liberty Hotel, Bobbles and Lace is now turning to unveil its holiday collection at nine locations from Portland, Maine to Westport, Connecticut. Three sets of four looks from the new collection were selected for the show, displaying practical versatility of occasion and style. Looks ranged from silky, understated cocktail dresses to sparkly skirt and trouser sets that are sure to make the wearer stand out this holiday season. Take the classic party style of the Gift Wrap Dress or the catchy pleasure of Fair Feather Friend Top, for example. The elegant satins and rich faux feathers that the designs boast offer a satisfying balance between unique and trendy. Quality materials complement Bobbles and Laces’ innovative twists on the season’s hottest trends, noted by the attention of the public and the occasional blast delighted in each of the twelve looks featured. The Thursday show also featured the latest Get the Look beauty bar from the late Thursdays lineup. The makeup pop-up was hosted by Float 7.0, a company reinventing luxury anti-aging makeup for the modern woman. As founders Carolyn Barber and Elena Frankel explained, the inspiration behind makeup was simply getting old. No longer finding age-appropriate makeup products, they created Flyte 7.0 as an accessible and convenient line for everyday people, a message of accessibility that echoed throughout the night. Fashionable Late Thursdays are held every Thursday from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until December 15. Details and RSVP are available here.

