85% of men admit they wouldn’t talk about their difficulties with their friends in the pub

Telling someone your problems won’t solve everything. But it could be a huge weight on your mind and help you feel less alone as River Hawkins, actor and founder of men’s mental health charity HUMEN, knows firsthand.

When you’re going through something, you often feel like you’re the only one, Hawkins thought to himself. But so many other people will also have been there before. More often than not, you’ll find by sharing that someone will be able to point out or relate to an element of what you’re saying.

It is thanks to us that we connect and share and it is frightening to take this risk, he admits. We are talking about men who need to increase their vulnerability and, by definition, vulnerability implies risk. But the benefit of doing this is much more than the opposite, which is to remain silent and to remain isolated.

Hawkins created HUMEN with the goal of making life easier for all men, whether or not they could afford to pay for help (the right to speak shouldn’t be a privilege, he says), and without that they have to reach the breaking point first. . The determination came from his own experiences: After approaching his GP about his mental health, the London-based actor and producer, who is in his late 20s, received six weeks of advice. But despite feeling that it was starting to help, he was later told that further support would only be available if he said he was suicidal.

This highlighted a glaring gap for Hawkins, which he set out to try to fill. Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50, with men accounting for 74% of all suicide deaths in England and Wales last year.

Charities The HUMEN Space initiative offers free weekly one-hour sessions where men can come together to talk, share and listen. These are anonymous, non-clinical, non-judgmental and confidential safe spaces. They currently have hubs in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Dublin and Edinburgh, with plans to start in other locations across the UK soon. People can also join virtually.

I wanted to focus on prevention, explains Hawkins. I saw a lot of campaigns about men who needed to talk, to be vulnerable. But if we don’t provide them with a way to do that, things won’t change. We have to provide that platform.

Now the charity is promoting its second annual Rise Against Suicide awareness and fundraising campaign, which will culminate with the first UK pub pilgrimage on December 4. every man who committed suicide in the last year. HUMEN aims to raise 50,000, while spreading the message far and wide.

The charity has teamed up with Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars to bring the conversation into these settings with mental health menus and other campaign materials put together after an investigation revealed despite the fact of spend an average of four hours a week at the pub with their friends, 85% of men admitted they don’t usually discuss how they really feel when they go out with their friends.

Most men surveyed (78%) agreed they should talk to each other more about personal matters, but a number of things were holding them back, with 37% saying they didn’t want to lower the mood and almost half (48%) admitting they wouldn’t know how to help if a friend started to open up to them.

The DJ and NHS doctor Bodalia is involved in the campaign and wants to reassure men if you don’t have all the answers when a friend opens up. A listening ear is often what matters most in times like these, which he achieved while working in hospitals.

We often think too much about what we should or shouldn’t say, says Bodalia, who rose to fame for his NHSessions DJ sets streamed from his kitchen during lockdown. I think we have to go back to the number one thing right away, it’s just to be someone who can listen. Listening itself is such a powerful tool, allowing that person who is going through something difficult to speak through their emotions, to cry if they need to cry, and to just be honest. This conversation is often enough to make that person feel much better, like they’ve lost weight off their chest.

Just acknowledging the situation someone is in is terrible, sometimes that’s all a person wants to know, that their feelings are validated. It’s OK for them to feel sad or unhappy.

If someone is really struggling, Bodalia suggests referring them to appropriate support, whether it’s their doctor, a charity like HUMEN or services like Samaritans. If someone is actively suicidal or in a very difficult crisis point, then call 999 or another crisis line, he adds.

And if you’re worried about a friend but don’t know how to encourage them to open up, Hawkins suggests gently leading by example. I think the best way is to share something about themselves first. By putting their vulnerability first, it opens the door for someone to be vulnerable in return, or to share what they might be worried about, he says.

If they start sharing, be patient and give them time. In society, we often listen to respond, adds Hawkins. And I think we really need to increase our listening to hear each other, rather than listening to respond. Because when we do that, that’s when things really change for the better.

For more information about HUMEN and the Rise Against Suicide campaign, to register or donate, visit wearehumen.org