What not to wear is long out of fashion, says Susannah Constantine | Television





It was a hit reality show that ran for seven series, but What Not to Wear wouldn't be commissioned today because people don't like being told what to do anymore, the fashion guru says television Susannah Constantine. The BBC program brought Constantine and his co-host, Trinny Woodall, to national prominence when it aired in 2001, introducing audiences to the outspoken style tips and trademark. It was in his time and came at the right time, but it wouldn't work today and I can understand why, Constantine said in an interview with Radio Times. People are tired of being told what to do. The presenter also described the modern need to be aware of the possibility of offending as exhausting. She said she didn't feel embarrassed by the harshness with which she and Woodall criticized the wardrobes of those who appeared on the program, but there was one particular moment with comedian Jo Brand that she regretted. Trinny and I say there is not a single person who has regretted coming on our show, not a single one, Constantine said. The only thing I regret is when Jo Brand did our show. I'm really ashamed, looking back. I have little mustaches on my chin, which I wax, and she had a little mustache on her chin, which I snoop, and it really offended her. I felt terrible about it. Constantine and Woodall won an award from the Royal Television Society in 2002 for best factual presenters. They have also co-authored several fashion books based on their show, which was nominated for the Feature Film Award at the Baftas in 2002 and 2003. Constantine also recalled attending parties with Ghislaine Maxwell in her twenties, when Constantine was the longtime girlfriend of Viscount David Linley, Princess Margaret's son. Maxwell was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison for procuring teenage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. To have known someone or met someone, then to move the film forward and for that [to be] what is happening is truly shocking, she told Radio Times. She seemed like a sweet, insecure person, but there's almost a sense of guilt there in a way. It's like: Did I miss something? But no, there was nothing. The final two seasons of What Not to Wear were presented by Lisa Butcher and Mica Paris, after Constantine and Woodall signed a deal with ITV to host Trinny & Susannah Undress. The couple were also frequent guests as fashion and makeover experts on the Oprah Winfrey Show in the United States.

