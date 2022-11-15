Fashion
A man refused to attend a wedding with his girlfriend in a white dress
There is an unspoken rule at weddings: don’t wear white unless you’re the bride. It’s a rule almost everyone follows, but one Reddit user explained what happened when his girlfriend decided the rule didn’t apply to her.
In a story published on Reddits r/TrueOffMyChest, he told how he refused to go to a wedding with his girlfriend because she wore white.
His girlfriend wanted to wear white to her brother’s wedding and thought it wouldn’t matter.
Last weekend, my girlfriend’s older brother got married. She has an older brother and two younger ones, begins the boyfriend.
According to him, he was supposed to attend the wedding with her but when the time came for them to leave, his girlfriend came out wearing a long white dress despite the fact that she had bought a plain dress with her mother shortly after. time before the wedding.
Instead of wearing the dress she had bought while shopping with her mother, she wore another one. It was a white lace dress that stretched to the floor. I asked her if it was really appropriate to wear a dress like [that]at someone else’s wedding, but she said it wasn’t a wedding dress.
You see, her brother is gay and marries a man so there’s no bride she would run into, but the man thought the same rule should still apply.
To avoid embarrassment, he told a cousin he had been exposed to COVID and said he couldn’t go to the wedding.
Later, he found out what happened at the ceremony.
Not only did his girlfriend not change her dress, but she arrived late and tried to walk up the aisle to her front seat.
Her father stopped her and she had to sit in the back. And her parents took her back to her apartment so she could change her dress between the ceremony and the reception,” he wrote.
“Her parents made sure that the photographer did not take any pictures with her anywhere when she was wearing the white dress.”
Despite the very clear fact that she was wrong, her boyfriend wrote how upset she was that he didn’t go with her and still believes she did nothing wrong.
Users in the comments were taken aback by his actions.
It’s clear the girlfriend was wrong for her actions, but it’s even worse that she thought everything would be okay because it was a gay marriage.
Many users in the comments seem to agree with this statement.
When you say it like that, does it give me homophobic vibes? As if she needed attention so badly that she went to a wedding where hopefully everyone realizes that marriage is between two men, but people might be all eyes on her at one pivotal moment because of how the idea of marriage is very intertwined and wedding dress are to each other, commented one user.
Related stories from YourTango:
Another user pointed out how fundamentally wrong it is for her to wear white to the wedding.
As a woman, I will tell you this: be very careful of your [girlfriend.] All women know you don’t wear white to someone else’s wedding. Doing this is a totally b-tchy and eye-catching gesture that aims to upset the people whose marriage it is about.
Victoria Soliz is a writer at YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. His work explores trends in pop culture, film and television, and celebrity news.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yourtango.com/entertainment/man-refused-attend-wedding-girlfriend-wearing-white-dress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A man refused to attend a wedding with his girlfriend in a white dress
- What we know about Trump’s big announcement on Tuesday
- Why the EU cannot count on Turkey to protect asylum seekers
- Sunak swears to block immigration to UK, but signals delay in refugee hat | migration
- Xi Jinping kicks off first day at G20 with whirlwind of meetings with US allies
- Christina Applegate opens up about MS diagnosis during star speech
- Veteran actor Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, has died
- schedule, Australia vs England ODI series, dates, Moeen Ali, Michael Clarke, comment
- What not to wear is long out of fashion, says Susannah Constantine | Television
- Ruth Davidson claims more than 15,000 in the House of Lords
- Xi and Biden unfreeze climate relations
- Meet Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s New Husband