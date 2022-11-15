A man refused to attend a wedding with his girlfriend in a white dress

There is an unspoken rule at weddings: don’t wear white unless you’re the bride. It’s a rule almost everyone follows, but one Reddit user explained what happened when his girlfriend decided the rule didn’t apply to her.

In a story published on Reddits r/TrueOffMyChest, he told how he refused to go to a wedding with his girlfriend because she wore white.

His girlfriend wanted to wear white to her brother’s wedding and thought it wouldn’t matter.

Last weekend, my girlfriend’s older brother got married. She has an older brother and two younger ones, begins the boyfriend.

According to him, he was supposed to attend the wedding with her but when the time came for them to leave, his girlfriend came out wearing a long white dress despite the fact that she had bought a plain dress with her mother shortly after. time before the wedding.

Instead of wearing the dress she had bought while shopping with her mother, she wore another one. It was a white lace dress that stretched to the floor. I asked her if it was really appropriate to wear a dress like [that]at someone else’s wedding, but she said it wasn’t a wedding dress.

You see, her brother is gay and marries a man so there’s no bride she would run into, but the man thought the same rule should still apply.

To avoid embarrassment, he told a cousin he had been exposed to COVID and said he couldn’t go to the wedding.

Later, he found out what happened at the ceremony.

Not only did his girlfriend not change her dress, but she arrived late and tried to walk up the aisle to her front seat.

Her father stopped her and she had to sit in the back. And her parents took her back to her apartment so she could change her dress between the ceremony and the reception,” he wrote.

“Her parents made sure that the photographer did not take any pictures with her anywhere when she was wearing the white dress.”

Despite the very clear fact that she was wrong, her boyfriend wrote how upset she was that he didn’t go with her and still believes she did nothing wrong.

Users in the comments were taken aback by his actions.

It’s clear the girlfriend was wrong for her actions, but it’s even worse that she thought everything would be okay because it was a gay marriage.

Many users in the comments seem to agree with this statement.

When you say it like that, does it give me homophobic vibes? As if she needed attention so badly that she went to a wedding where hopefully everyone realizes that marriage is between two men, but people might be all eyes on her at one pivotal moment because of how the idea of ​​marriage is very intertwined and wedding dress are to each other, commented one user.

Another user pointed out how fundamentally wrong it is for her to wear white to the wedding.

As a woman, I will tell you this: be very careful of your [girlfriend.] All women know you don’t wear white to someone else’s wedding. Doing this is a totally b-tchy and eye-catching gesture that aims to upset the people whose marriage it is about.

