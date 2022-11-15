A man refused to attend a wedding with his girlfriend in a white dress

Connect with us

There is an unspoken rule at weddings: don’t wear white unless you’re the bride. It’s a rule almost everyone follows, but one Reddit user explained what happened when his girlfriend decided the rule didn’t apply to her.

In a story published on Reddits r/TrueOffMyChest, he told how he refused to go to a wedding with his girlfriend because she wore white.

His girlfriend wanted to wear white to her brother’s wedding and thought it wouldn’t matter.

Last weekend, my girlfriend’s older brother got married. She has an older brother and two younger ones, begins the boyfriend.

According to him, he was supposed to attend the wedding with her but when the time came for them to leave, his girlfriend came out wearing a long white dress despite the fact that she had bought a plain dress with her mother shortly after. time before the wedding.

Instead of wearing the dress she had bought while shopping with her mother, she wore another one. It was a white lace dress that stretched to the floor. I asked her if it was really appropriate to wear a dress like [that]at someone else’s wedding, but she said it wasn’t a wedding dress.

You see, her brother is gay and marries a man so there’s no bride she would run into, but the man thought the same rule should still apply.

To avoid embarrassment, he told a cousin he had been exposed to COVID and said he couldn’t go to the wedding.

