Fashion
Fashion brands are distancing themselves from Twitter
Just weeks after Elon Musk took over from Twitter after a long and controversial buying process he tried to avoid, the platform is in a mess. Impersonation and brand safety issues, disastrous and inconsistent feature rollouts, mass layoffs, internal revolts and plummeting revenue have turned Twitter into a veritable circus.
Now advertisers using the platform are leaking. Balenciaga is the first major fashion brand to delete his Twitter account on Monday morning. Big names in fashion, including Gigi Hadid, have done it too.
In a vacuum, Twitter can seem like an attractive place to advertise. While its roughly 300 million users pale in comparison to Instagram’s billion users, the pricing for influencer posts is favourable. The average post from an influencer with 1 million Twitter followers costs brands $2,000, according to data from Business Insider. The same data suggests that a post from an influencer equivalent to 1 million followers on Instagram would cost an average of $5,000 to $10,000. But social marketing experts say the impact of these posts on Twitter, especially for fashion brands, isn’t worth it.
“While Twitter offers unique tools like ‘communities’ and advanced targeting, such as the ability to target users who follow specific fashion accounts, we’ve seen fashion brands generate more incremental revenue across channels visuals like TikTok and Meta,” said Samantha Shainess, group director at growth marketing firm Power Digital. “Twitter’s text-based nature isn’t as conducive to fashion building, as shoppers tend to gravitate and convert better with visual or video storytelling.”
Some of the biggest media buyers are advising the brands they work with to steer clear. For example, Glossy’s sister site Digiday reported on Monday that media buying agency GroupM informed all customers that Twitter is a “high risk» option for advertisers.
Twitter has never been a strong platform for fashion brands, but it has had a certain appeal. Last year, when Rothy’s launched its first menswear collection, Chris Hull, vice president of the company, told Glossy that the brand would advertise men’s shoes on Twitter more than women’s shoes. , because the platform has more men. According to last year’s data, almost 70% of Twitter users are men, while only 44% of Instagram users are men.
Twitter also has value as an information engine. It’s the No. 1 social network for news consumptionwhich can play a role in brands’ media and PR strategies, according to Hootsuite.
Despite rampant brand safety issues, some brands have said they won’t necessarily roll back or increase ad spend on the platform. Reached by Glossy, a representative for L’Oral said, “L’Oral has not made any decision to suspend ad spending on Twitter,” despite the FinancialTimes reporting that he had.
Still, experts like Shainess suggest fashion brands are looking elsewhere, for now.
“To drive revenue growth and brand recognition, fashion brands should invest in building consistent TikTok strategies, organic content, paid advertising, creators and community, as well as getting smart about their Meta strategies. by testing new features such as Advantage+ purchases which was built to meet the post-iOS14 woes,” she says.
