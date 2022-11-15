SWAC is one of the first winners in men’s college basketball in 2022

A week of college basketball, and here’s something a lot of bright teams have already learned:

Fear the SWAC.

You know the SWAC. The conference that regularly provides bigger fish with early-season opponents, traveling here and there and then back here, with flight schedules that should get them into the mileage club first plus. Last season, the 12-team league combined to play just eight home games against non-conference Division I opponents. Eight. No wonder the results are often not pleasant. But a week in November 2022 suggested things were changing.

Which brings us to the many televisions that are always on every night in Dr. Charles McClelland’s house. He is vice-chairman of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. Hes also the commissioner of the SWAC. I watch a lot of games, he said on the phone Monday. Including mine.

And has he ever had fun?

Start with last Monday. A team of TCU veterans took their field with a No. 14 ranking to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff, chosen to finish 11th in SWAC this season. The Horned Frogs had played 41 games against SWAC in their history and won 40.

They looked at the scoreboard 10 minutes into this game and were trailing 29-9. The Golden Lions blitz included hitting 11 of their first 17 3-pointers. So much for the opening night jitters. They cooled off and TCU rallied to win 73-72, needing a field goal from Mike Miles Jr. in the last minute, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff had killed any idea of ​​a nice cushy opening blowout. of the season.

The Golden Lions would do it again four nights later in Oklahoma, dropping just two points with 2:36 to go before giving way to the Sooners 66-58.

It was the same Friday night Colorado became the first Power Five team to play a basketball game at Grambling. The Buffaloes figured out why maybe no one else did, trailing to 19 and losing 83-74. They had been 13-0 all-time against SWAC. There’s nothing quite like playing in front of your family and friends and being able to compete at a high level, Grambling coach Donte Jackson said afterwards.

Alcorn State had been 1-23 against American conference teams. Not anymore. The Braves visited Wichita State on Saturday and went 66-57. On the same day, Jackson State cut a 14-point deficit with five minutes to two before falling 85-79 at Tulsa. The league was causing considerable anxiety in many places.

Sunday too. Texas Southern welcomed a member of the Pac-12 for the first time in 29 years. The Tigers hosted at Arizona State then beat the Sun Devils 67-66 in overtime on a tip from Zytarious Mortle in the final seconds. Texas Southern was successful despite missing 12 of 19 free throws.

We put a lot of energy into our basketball, a lot of resources, talking about all the things we needed to talk about in terms of recruiting budgets and facilities, McClelland said. It’s just good to see it starting to pay off with some wins.

So what’s going on? Besides the efforts of his coaches and players in conference basketball programs, McClelland expresses his gratitude in a few other places.

Thank you Deion Sanders. Well, not just Sanders, but SWAC football in general. Still, it was Sanders’ accomplishments at Jackson State that captured the league’s attention.

I really think our basketball is riding the wave and the momentum of our football,” McClelland said. We’ve seen an increase in fan participation and an increase in rookies. Because of this popularity, we started seeing the same things in basketball.

And thank you, Pac-12. This league connected with the SWAC for the Legacy Series as part of an effort to give greater visibility to historically black colleges and universities. And that’s why Pac-12 teams started appearing in SWAC arenas.

I would like to take my hat off to the Pac-12 for doing something that has never been done before,” McClelland said. They were on point. They understood that there could be upheavals, but they wanted to do something important. They wanted to be able to highlight what the historically Black College culture was like. They are the ones who made the commitment and followed through on that commitment.

So now SWAC teams aren’t spending all of November and December on the road, clocking up miles like Amazon. We play good basketball in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, but it’s tough when you’re on the road seven or eight games in a row. This journey is starting to wear you down, McClelland said. I think you now have the opportunity to see a truer way of what SWAC basketball is all about.

As the McClellands league flexed such unexpected muscle after a week, he saw a storyline coming from elsewhere on his television screens.

The North Carolina No. 1 started 2-0 against UNC Wilmington and Charleston, but was passed by both. It only happened three times to the Tar Heels all last season. A program that was third in the nation in rebound margin a year ago is currently tied for 276th.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images



Michigan State’s Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko defend against Julian Strawther at the Armed Forces Classic.

Gonzagas’ streak continued on the water as well as on land. When the Zags rallied to edge Michigan State 64-63 on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, it was their 71st straight victory over an unranked opponent. He also made Drew Timme 92-7 in his career.

Duke rode the defense early in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era, choking Jacksonville 71-44 and South Carolina Upstate 84-38. The 82 points allowed in their first two games was the lowest for the Blue Devils since 1946.

When Kentucky passed Howard 95-63 and Duquesne 77-52, they followed up on a surprising feat from John Calipari that is often missed. He’s 84-0 when his Wildcats allow 55 points or less, and 204-9 when the opponent scores 63 or less.

West Virginias 81-56 crushing Pittsburgh was the biggest rout of their neighborhood rival since 1968. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins was a high school freshman at the time. Now he has 918 wins.

Temple beat Villanova 68-64 for the first time in 10 years, taking the lead on two free throws from Damian Dunn with 1.1 seconds left. The Wildcats picked the wrong Owl to foul. After two games, Dunn was 22-22 at the free throw line.

Eight months after his magic run at the NCAA Tournament in Saint Peters, Shaheen Holloway is now the coach of Seton Hall. For its second game of the season, the Pirates faced . . . Saint Pierre. The new Holloways team rolled over their old one, 80-44.

James Madison blasted off the launch pad like a NASA rocket heading for Pluto, with wins of 103-38, 106-58 and 97-62, the first time in school history that the Dukes had started with three games of 90. The 97-62 break at Buffalo was their biggest road win in nearly 47 years.

Notre Dame’s 2-0 record is a testament to experience. The Irish have six graduate students on the list.

Illinois States’ 69-67 win over Northwestern State brightened up a trip any road warrior could enjoy, including SWAC teams. The Redbirds were supposed to fly to Northwestern State in Louisiana on Friday for Saturday’s game, but a canceled flight and other complications kept them at the St. Louis airport for 12 hours, and they eventually had to find a hotel. for the night. They flew to Houston the next morning, took a four-hour bus ride to Natchitoches, and arrived at 4:20 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. They had a quick dinner, then went to the arena and won by two points. This is another reason why home games are so enjoyable.

The ranked teams went through the first week 47-3, with the only losers including Villanova at Temple, Oregon at UC Irvine and Tennessee at Colorado. The same Colorado, by the way, that was whipped at Grambling. The NCAA committee vice chairman has had a very entertaining start to the season, as has his conference.

