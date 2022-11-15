Blonis Akshat Bansal launches Indian clothing for men and takes us on a trip to his hometown





The film is very close to our hearts, says Bansal, whose diversion towards Indian following the success of his very conceptual brand BLONI, recently presented at Paris Fashion Week, marks a return to basics and a full circle. We just wanted to show the love between a group of friends without trying to label anything. Whether intimacy is interpreted as romantic, or friendly, tender or tormented, depends on the viewer, the designer said, explaining the nuanced fashion flick that riffs on relationships between boys and men. Inspired by Hisar, Haryana, the hometown of Bansals and also where Shehar’s first flagship store will find a home, the campaign titled Homecoming explores a return to roots. It was important to show the simple lifestyle of this city in a way that could really inspire people to go back to where they came from. That’s why we called the campaign Homecoming. Not to live in nostalgia, but to see the beauty in our roots, so we can take small towns into the future. Casting was a very important feature to embark on a feat like this. The casting remains the most important aspect of the film and the campaign for me, it has to be faces that feel relatable and believable. I wanted to depict brown skin in a strong light. The cast therefore reflects what India really looks like, rather than presenting a sanitized or commercialized idea of ​​what people think of ambitious Indian beauty, says creative director and director Samar Rajput. We shot this in a picturesque village in Hisar, Haryana, where the brand is based. We were scouting for a week, talking to families and going through their family albums to understand what a small town wedding is like. We also spent time meeting locals, talking to the ritual founder’s family and grandparents, eating the local food, and really absorbing and understanding the place. Bansal also brought in writer Mandovi Menon to add a storyline to the narrative in his mind. The authenticity comes from a bunch of interviews we conducted with Akshat’s real friends and family in Hisar. We made sure to bring real details into the storytelling, whether it was the name of a beloved dhaba that Akshat remembers, or a ritual that is an integral part of life in the communities. where it’s from, Menon says of the coming-of-age story that aims to make us fall in love with small towns all over again.

