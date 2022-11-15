NIDA – The Yellow Dress Project







VIDEO: Courtesy of National Trust (NSW) VIDEO: Courtesy of National Trust (NSW) The National Trust (NSW) and the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) have reconstructed a bag of mysterious yellow silk fragments into a historically accurate 18th century dress. A collaboration between the National Trust and NIDA has revealed a remarkable fashion find. After extensive research, a bag of crumpled silk fragments found in a storage bag at Old Government House has been pieced together, revealing an 18th century dress that has been recut four times in three centuries. The yellow silk was donated to the National Trust in the 1970s, but little was known about its history or provenance. The National Trust contacted NIDA to see if its design students could help find the silk and piece it together. After careful examination, NIDA students Lucy Francis and Jasmin Gray discovered that the dress had been cut and sewn four times in its lifetime to reflect changing fashions, dating back to 1740s, 1770s, 1880s and 1940. Remaking dresses was a common practice in centuries past when fabric was expensive and labor was cheap. It is possible that the silk was made by English textile designer Anna Maria Garthwaite, one of the leading designers of her time, known for her vivid floral designs, handwoven in Spitalfields, London. NIDA students restored the dress to its second version (c.1770) and made a replica of the original dress (c.1740). Rebecca Pinchin, Head of Collections at the National Trust, said: “The Yellow Dress project is a remarkable story of discovery and collaboration. Not only have we solved the mystery of the yellow silk, but Lucy and Jasmin have also transformed this 280 year old fabric into two wonderful garments for all to enjoy. This highlights the value that a new generation of creatives can bring to our historic collections. » NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said: “It’s great to see this industry collaboration with the National Trust and NIDA. This is a terrific project and a testament to the curiosity, imagination and craftsmanship of NIDA students Lucy and Jasmin, who brought wonderful garments from the past to life and will undoubtedly imagine our future. The original and replica yellow dresses will be displayed specially as part of the exhibition Precious assets: Works in the National Trust collection, on display at the SH Ervin Gallery from 12 to 27 November 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nida.edu.au/news/the-yellow-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos