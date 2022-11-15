Fashion
What does the post-COVID “back to work” dress code look like?
But the tag of what makes something suitable is especially heavy for women with curvy body types who are already marginalized for their physical appearance. In an article for Charm, Former beauty editor Lindsay Schallon recalls being told to dress better and work on her presentation after putting on 60 pounds. For women above a size 12, there’s unseen work involved in putting together outfits that the fashion world considers stylish, writes Schallon. We can’t just walk into a department store or Zara and buy off the shelf. We have to research parts online, spend extra money on shipping, and study the measurements carefully to find things that our colleagues can buy easily.
Says Miraque Hicks, senior vice president of people, talent, and DEI at One Drop, Commenting on what someone wears if their body is more voluptuous compared to someone whose waist is smaller or slimmer is a very dangerous line to walk, and it can end up making more people feel uncomfortable. This begs the question: what is considered a distraction, and Why is this considered a distraction?
Hicks thinks that as long as someone isn’t wearing a tube top and shorts where the amount of visible skin is similar to wearing a bikini, employees can retain a fair amount of discretion about what’s appropriate for the job.
What are the essential workplace basics?
Even though dress codes in the office are more relaxed than they were before the pandemic, the experts we spoke to still recommend separating work and casual attire. As Martine Barbon, a New York-based freelance fashion stylist, says, “I believe in maintaining a certain level of elegance and sophistication that still respects the environment you’re in. To achieve this, she suggests buying timeless things like blazers.” , pants and skirts. Barboni recommends its customers to show their personal style through the patterns, colors and fabrics of these basics.
Jewelry, for example, is a great way to experiment with color, she says. We saw lots of very colorful pearl necklaces and jewelry in general.
Where can someone shop for the workplace while staying within their budget?
Thrift is a sustainable way to find quality, unique clothing for women of all ages, and it’s an especially attractive option for Gen Z employees who shop on an entry-level salary. From your local goodwill to online marketplaces, second-hand shopping is a respectable and eco-friendly activity that even congresswomen partake in.
McDonald, a recruiter for over a decade, also recommends share clothes with friends as a way to save money and get new items for your work closet. Well, make mini outfits for each other and show off what we’ve been up to lately and what we love, she says. By sharing pieces from time to time, I feel like we never get tired of our wardrobe.
Another way to have a regular rotation of clothes is to use rental services. Kristina Ang, a recent graduate of Parsons School of Design, tells Charm that she enjoys her Rent the Runway subscription and browsing ThredUp as a way to change up her wardrobe and try on designer items she can’t afford on her entry-level salary. A freelancer at the Council of Fashion Designers of America, she says she sometimes feels pressured to wear designer labels because of her industry. Let’s say I was meeting my CFDA colleagues I would never wear a top [a fast fashion store] because I would be afraid that they would ask me where it came from, she said. There is immense pressure when I am in the office. I like to wear vintage stuff or I have hunted it down so that at least it’s a unique piece.
If I can only get a few new office items, what should I invest in?
Overall, the women I interviewed agreed that a quality bag and a pair of shoes were the most important investments. Often, they tell me, these items are the first thing people look at when looking at an outfit. That doesn’t mean you have to blow your budget, just find one that works within a price range for you.
