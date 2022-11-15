Bulldog Balls: Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball off to a strong start

As of Monday afternoon, Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball remain undefeated.

The men’s team is off to a 3-0 start to the season, while the women’s team won its two games heading into Monday night’s road tilt at South Dakota State.

Here are four grades from the past week in Mississippi State hoops.

MSU men substitute in waves

Chris Jans made his first substitution less than two minutes into his first game as Mississippi State head coach.

At 2:41 into the first half of that Nov. 7 game against Texas A&MCorpus Christi, Jans had brought in an entire five-man bench unit.

The former New Mexico State coach continues to rely on substitutions as he assesses his new team in Starkville.

The Mississippi States bench played for 44.2% of the Bulldogs’ total minutes, the fourth-highest rate in all of Division I basketball.

Jans wasn’t even afraid to play freshmen Kimani Hamilton and Martavious Russell, both of whom made key contributions Sunday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The constant substitution has seemed like a good thing for MSU, which has played with energy in its first three games so far. The Bulldogs won all three by 19 points or more.

Theo De Rosa

MSU women return in style

The Sam Purcell era is underway, and the MSU women’s team kicked off in style with 104 points on opening night Nov. 7 on nine different scorers.

While Mississippi Valley State isn’t exactly the biggest test, the Bulldogs still passed it in dominant fashion. They allowed their opponents to score just 18 points in the first half and demonstrated the remarkable depth they have after signing on transfers and retaining talent from last season.

They will have more extensive testing before the start of their SEC program, starting with State No. 23 South Dakota on Monday night. They still have work to do, but they’ve already shown they have the physique and the numbers to compete at a level they simply couldn’t a year ago.

That alone goes a long way, and good night, the Bulldogs might have the firepower to take on some of the best.

Colin Damms

Smith starts strong

Jans said at the Southeastern Conference media days on Oct. 19 that forward/center Tolu Smith would have to play as an all-SEC first-team player for the Bulldogs to achieve their goals this year.

So far, so good.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Smith placed ninth on the (very early) KenPom.com Player of the Year rankings.

Smith lost his top-10 status after posting 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists against UAPB, still a strong all-game.

But Smith was still named KenPoms MVP of the contest, and he’s the only Division I player to earn three MVP honors this year.

Take that with a grain of salt: most teams haven’t played their third game yet. Arkansas Pine Bluff, in fact, is the only DI team with four games under its belt.

But Smith was strong early on for Mississippi State.

He’s averaging 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and shooting 76.7 percent from the field, the 25th best rate among DI players with at least 10 field goal attempts.

Theo De Rosa

Honoring the past and building the future

LaToya Thomas is arguably Mississippi’s greatest individual athlete.

Certainly, in terms of individual accomplishments at Mississippi State, Thomas stands alone, with four first-team Kodak All-American selections, two AP All-Americans and four All-SECs. She also earned two SEC Player of the Year honors and became the first Mississippi State player in any sport to be drafted number 1 overall.

Needless to say, his jersey’s retirement was always a matter of when, not if, and Friday night’s ceremony placed his No. 32 jersey in the rafters alongside one or more of the most prestigious achievements. other basketball programs.

The ceremony took place at the start of a new season, in which the Bulldogs hope to restore their reputation as one of the top women’s basketball programs in the nation. Purcell praised the ceremony as well as Thomas, expressing her joy at the impact honoring programs the greats of women’s basketball can have to build a prosperous future.

“It reinforces a statement, he said, when I talk to rookies on the phone, they know the history here, they know the great games we’ve played here, they know how special our fans are when they but now I can tell a young woman when I go on a house call, you know what, if you’re having a season like no other and you have a career like no other, your name and most importantly your number could be in the day rafters, and that was a huge statement today.

Colin Damms