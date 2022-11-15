Guide to winter hair care for men | fashion trends





Winter has just started! While it’s time to say goodbye to all the damage summers have done to your hair, it’s also time to start planning a winter-proof hair care regimen. Everyone wants their hair to be beautiful and healthy, but if you don’t take the time to think about how to care for it throughout the seasons, your hair could suffer. Winter hair care should be different from summer hair care, and vice versa. During winters, cold, dry weather can wreak havoc on your strands, leading to split ends and breakage, if the right precautions are not taken. (Also read: Prevent Winter Hair Loss With These Simple Ayurvedic Tips ) In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr. BK Garg MBBS, MS, MCh, cosmetic and hair restoration surgeon, shared some effective tips you can follow to keep your hair healthy and strong through winter: 1. Go easy on heat and hot water Hot water is one of the main reasons hair is dry during the winter, so try to take it easy and wash only with lukewarm water, which will prevent hair from drying out and will also help the scalp to nourish itself by relying on its own naturalness. oils, which tend to come off with the use of extremely hot water, causing irreparable damage to the hair. 2. Double the conditioner in winter months Conditioners will be your best friends during the harsh winter months. It can be an effective tool when it comes to giving your hair a much-needed moisturizing boost. If your hair is particularly dry, be sure to double the conditioner to make your hair soft and your scalp healthy. Gently massage into the ends of your hair to keep your hair hydrated and protected from the cold. 3. Regular haircuts and hot oil massages Having regular cuts is important for healthy hair. Not only does this help reduce hair loss, but it also promotes hair growth and further prevents hair damage. Oil massages are another wonderful way to give your hair and scalp the vitamins it needs to fend off winter winds keeping your hair strong and shiny. 5. Laser treatments work best in winters Studies have shown that laser treatments for hair regrowth are becoming increasingly popular among hair loss sufferers. The treatment promotes hair regrowth, increases blood flow and revitalizes hair follicles which are damaged during winters due to extremely dry weather conditions in India. 6. Drink These Essential Nutrients and Drink Lots of Water Hair loss can also be aggravated by a poor diet. Therefore, having a diet rich in protein, biotin, vitamin D, and omega fatty acids becomes important. Foods rich in vitamins A, B, C and E, as well as iron, zinc, copper, magnesium and selenium, are also essential additions to fuel hair growth. Moreover, staying hydrated also has a direct impact on hair quality, which further prevents split ends and brittle hair. 7. Avoid stress-related hair loss Winter brings its own kind of stress, from longer morning commutes to planning vacation activities on top of your regular schedule. Feeling constantly stressed can have a direct impact on your hair growth and therefore managing your stress levels becomes all the more crucial to maintaining your overall hair health. It’s almost impossible to live a stress-free life these days, but the sooner you get your stress levels under control, the sooner you can fix your hair loss problems. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/winter-haircare-guide-for-men-101668500028624.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

