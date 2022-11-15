Fashion designers and their interiors November 30-May 14, 2023

NEW YORK, November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Museum at FIT (MFIT) presents Designing Women: fashion designers and their interiors, the first exhibition that sheds light on the deep links between the worlds of modern haute couture and interior design. Taken solely from the MFIT permanent collection, more than 60 clothes and accessories from 40 designers including Coco Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, Anne Lowe, Mary Quant, Carolina Herrera, and Anna Sui will be accompanied by small photographs of interiors, as well as a selection of large-scale drawings created exclusively for the exhibition by artist and FIT Adjunct Associate Professor of Illustration Bil Donovan. Interiors range from luxury couture salons and apartments designed by the greatest architects and interior designers of their time to modest studios and homes decorated by the designers themselves.

“Fashion designers have avidly incorporated interior design into their personal and professional lives,” said Patricia Mears, deputy director of MFIT and curator of the exhibition. “Although there have been numerous articles and books documenting this phenomenon, Designing Women: fashion designers and their interiors is the first exhibition to explore the connection between these intertwined disciplines.” Together, the objects and images on display provide insight into the magical interiors created for the most innovative and important fashion designers of the modern era.

Examples such as the sumptuous Coco Chanel Paris pied-terre and Anna Sui’s capricious New York apartment validate the belief that few disciplines exemplify the art of graceful living better than fashion and interior design. Creating interiors that promote social progress, from workers’ rights to urban renewal, have also been advanced by female fashion designers such as Madeleine Vionnet at Tracy Reese. It’s no surprise that interiors commissioned and created by female fashion designers continue to have profound influence, widespread appeal and enduring relevance.

The exhibition begins with objects dating from the 18th century, while the focus is on the highly innovative period between 1890 and 1970. The French Rococo style was very influential at the end of the 19th century, when an increasing number of women founded important fashion houses in Paris, Londonand New York. At the same time, the field of interior design is becoming a viable profession, thanks in particular to a small group of pioneering women on both sides of the Atlantic. Rather than espouse masculine modernism, these “great decorators”, as they were called, embraced a contemporary revival of 18th-century decorative arts, textiles and fashion.

Among the fashion designers featured in the exhibition are pioneering Edwardian couturiers, who spearheaded the trend of intimately decorated feminine fashion houses, such as Jeanne Paquin, the Callot Sisters and Lady Duff-Gordon, better known as Lucile. He was a close friend of Elsie de Wolfewidely recognized as the first modern interior designer.

The interwar period was a golden age for both estates. Some of fashion’s most important designers such as Jeanne Lanvin, Madeleine VionnetElsa Schiaparelli and Juliette Mathieu-Lvy, owner of the millinery house Suzanne Talbotpatrons of the greatest architects, craftsmen and interior designers of the time, including Jean-Michel Franck, Armand-Albert Rateau, Eileen Grayand John Dunand.

After the Second World War, the collaboration between fashion designers and major interior designers continued, particularly in New York City. Two Park Avenue apartments for Hattie Carnegie by the exclusive French firm Jansen and the other by the legendary American decorator Billy Baldwin for Mollie Parnis illustrate this phenomenon. Later in London during the 1960s, Mary Quant order Terence Conran to design his shop called Bazaar.

The exhibition also includes the work of fashion designers who have done their own decoration. Examples include: American sportswear designer’s colourful, art-infused, Mid-Century Modern high-rise unit Bonnie Cashin; the Dublin living room Sibyl Connolly, sheathed in hundreds of yards of the same finely pleated Irish linen used to make her couture garments; and Anna Sui’s lush, vibrant and maximalist apartment.

Also featured are a few fashion designers who left the field to become decorators themselves, such as Barbara Hulanicki and Carolyne Röhm. Perhaps the most famous of all was Pauline Fairfax Potter, later known as Baroness de Rothschild. While her French home, Chateau Mouton, was a masterpiece of modern interior design, so was the modest New York apartment she lived in years earlier while working as chief designer. for the house of Hattie Carnegie.

An exciting element of the exhibition will be the inclusion of original artwork by an internationally renowned illustrator It was Donovan. Vibrant, colorful and elegantly reductive, Donovan’s illustrations have graced the editorial pages of countless fashion brand publications and advertisements around the world. His work is so impactful that Donovan was named Dior Beauty’s first artist-in-residence in 2009, and he continues to be the brand’s ambassador.

