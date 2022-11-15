Donald Trump’s wife Melania wears waist-length wedding guest dress for 20-Acre nuptials



















14 November 2022 – 15:21



Nicholas Murphy

Melania Trump joined her husband Donald Trump at her daughter Tiffany’s wedding to Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, where she wore a stunning pink dress photo.

The Trump family isn’t holding back when it comes to their mode of marriage — just take it donald trumpthe wife of Melaniethe last outfit for proof! READ: Celebrity engagement rings worth over a million dollars: Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Beyoncé and more As the former US president and US model celebrated his daughter TiffanyMichael Boulos nuptials, they were pictured rocking on the dance floor with Tiffany’s stepmom wearing what appeared to be a daring skirt and crop top. Loading player… WATCH: 9 of the most amazing celebrity weddings you need to see On closer inspection, the FLOTUS alum showcased her trim figure with a pastel pink maxi dress finished with a waist-defining brown belt, styling her hair in glamorous curls. Photos shared by Ivanka on Instagram show Melania posing alongside the bride, who rocked a dazzling sparkly wedding dressand his family. SHOP: 16 winter wedding guest outfit ideas you’ll love WATCH: Meghan Markle’s wedding guest style is very chic – check out her best dresses ever Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, looked striking in a purple one-shoulder dress while Ivanka wore a long blue dress with draped details and a fitted waist – a look believed to have been copied from Grace Kelly’s To catch a thief. Melania was pictured with Tiffany Trump on her wedding day Alongside a series of photos from the big day, including one of Donald walking Tiffany down the aisle in a black tuxedo, Ivanka gushed: “When I was 12, my dream of having a little sister shattered. From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those kind and curious big blue eyes that captivated me. “Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace~attributes she will bring to her marriage to Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their life together as husband and woman! May their love be a source of light in this world!” Tiffany and Michael got engaged at the White House It wasn’t long before her followers were commenting on all of their outfits, with one remarking, “Immaculate Trump women!!” Others, meanwhile, pointed to the relationship between Tiffany and her stepmother. “What a beautiful wedding. The photo with Marla and Melania is stunning,” wrote one follower, while a second replied, “Beautiful thing to see – I have a stepmom I wouldn’t let in in any of my marriages. haha. But I really like seeing this – it’s actually about a strong family.” Tiffany and Michael tied the knot Nov. 12 at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, which is set in 20 acres of landscaped gardens and features ocean views, as well as venues scenic wedding venues such as the Grand Ballroom and the White & Gold Ballroom. The pair met in 2017 at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece, before Michael proposed in January 2021, announcing the news a day before his father left office. AFTER: Joanna Gaines reveals marriage secrets as she comments on ‘solving problems’ with Chip Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

