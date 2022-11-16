Estée Lauder to buy fashion brand Tom Ford for $2.8 billion





Nov 15 (Reuters) – Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy U.S. fashion brand Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, its biggest deal to date, adding a range of beauty and clothing products to the Clinique brand owner’s portfolio. . So far, luxury companies have enjoyed steady demand for their products, but cracks are starting to appear as decades-high inflation forces some customers to tighten their wallets. Read more Estee said this month that U.S. retailers were cutting inventories of its products on fears of slowing demand and lowered its full-year forecast, hurt by lockdowns in China. While Estee Lauder already sells Tom Ford beauty products and perfumes, the deal has raised some eyebrows on Wall Street. “Given the strength of Tom Ford Beauty, particularly in EL’s most important long-term growth market in China, we understand the lure of the deal, but running the fashion business leaves some questions. “, wrote Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong in a note dated November 14. The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Estee Lauder, including taking over skincare brand owner Ordinary Deciem last year for around $1 billion. (https://reut.rs/3tqhWrK) As of Tuesday’s close, Estee shares have fallen 17% since talks with Tom Ford were reported by the media in August. Tom Ford entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder last week, beating competing offers from firms such as Gucci owner Kering SA (PRTP.PA), the Financial Times reported on Friday. Estee plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments to sellers that mature beginning in July 2025, the company said. Chief Executive Tom Ford will continue to be the brand’s creative visionary. Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisor to Estee, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as its legal advisor. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was Tom Ford’s financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal advisor. Reporting by Granth Vanaik, Deborah Sophia and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

