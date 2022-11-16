Winchester School Board revises student dress and dress code | Winchester Star

WINCHESTER A month after the Frederick County School Board voted to revise its student dress policy, the Winchester School Board decided to do the same.

The current dress code for the city’s school systems was included for the first time in its student code of conduct in October 2020, Winchester Public Schools Director of Student Services Jennifer Buckley told the city’s school board during its Monday night business session.

In recent months, school systems across the country, including those in Winchester and Frederick County, have come under fire because some people say their dress codes may not be fair for all students. (School systems in neighboring Clarke and Warren counties do not have dress and grooming codes.)

A September 21 article on the American Civil Liberty Unions website (aclu.org) explained the controversy by stating that student dress and grooming codes may reflect the sexist and harmful view that girls’ bodies are inherently vulgar or inappropriate, that boys will be distracted by girls’ bodies, and that clothing and appearance of girls require more regulation than that of boys. Such policies can also punish LGBTQ+ students for not conforming to rigid and binary gender norms regarding appropriate behavior and appearance. Additionally, female students of color, and particularly black girls and other girls of color, are disproportionately targeted for dress code enforcement due to the intersection of racial and gender stereotypes.

In Winchester, Buckley said school officials have heard community concerns about three specific sections of the WPS student dress and grooming code that prohibit:

Shorts, skirts and dresses that exceed mid-thigh level and/or expose the wearer’s midriff.

Any attire that exposes undergarments, excessive skin, or inappropriate anatomical areas.

Hoodies with the hood up in a school building.

Buckley sought input from city school boards on the dress and grooming code on Monday, and said Shell was also seeking input from Winchester school system stakeholders before returning next month with suggested changes, if applicable.

Board member Carmen Crawford expressed concern about what might happen if the board scraps the dress and grooming code altogether.

That means you can enter school with anything, Crawford said.

Buckley assured her that such situations could still be handled using other school policies.

School administrators would still have the authority to address a concern if it disrupts the learning environment, even without the dress code, Buckley said.

I don’t see us recommending an elimination of dress code policies, added Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.

School board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said the city’s current dress and grooming code could be difficult to enforce unilaterally. While one teacher may view a student’s dress as appropriate, he said, another may say it violates school policy.

Board member Vincent DiBenedetto agreed, saying students would be more willing to adhere to the dress and grooming code if it was enforced fairly and consistently.

Pearce-Gonzales said the school board must be careful with any changes it might make to the dress and grooming code because the rules will apply to young people who are still physically and emotionally developing.

We have children whose lives are changing, their bodies are changing, and I want to stay as far away as possible, especially when we enforce these policies on young women against body shaming, victim blaming, Pearce-Gonzales said. I think the potential is there for us to do good and not [send a message] to young women that your body is dangerous.

The dress and grooming code discussions taking place in Winchester are very similar to what is happening at public schools in Frederick County, where the school board voted last month for a committee of stakeholders to review the policy and, if necessary, recommends changes. It is unclear when the Frederick County committee will present its findings to council.

President Marie Imoh, Vice President Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Members Vincent DiBenedetto, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Erica Truban and Elyus Wallace attended the Monday evening school board business session at the Public Schools Central Administrative Office of Winchester, 12 N. Washington St. .