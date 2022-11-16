Hip-hop fashion and music convention returns to Long Beach – Press Telegram





Long Beach will once again become the center of fashionable music fans with the return of ComplexCon to the Long Beach Convention Center. The event, which runs from November 19-20, is hosted by Complex, an online magazine and media company that covers pop culture, music, sports and sneaker culture with a focus on music and hip hop culture. ComplexCon is a mix of a cutting-edge shopping mall and a hip-hop festival, where customers can shop for trendy shoes, clothes, hats and other items and at the end of the weekend, there is a live concert. First launched at Long Beach in 2016, the event reverted to an in-person experience last year after hosting a virtual ComplexConin 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shoppers line up inside the Adidas booth at ComplexCon, excited to unveil the Pusha-T Y3 Yohji Yamamoto. Complexcon is a gathering of creators, artists, designers and buyers. The two-day event returns to the Long Beach Convention Center on November 19-20. (File photo by Brittany Murray, Press Telegram)

Nike enthusiasts lined up to pay a hefty sum for customizable white shoes at Complexcon. Complexcon is a gathering of creators, artists, designers and buyers. The two-day event returns to Long Beach November 19-20. (File photo by Brittany Murray, Press Telegram/SCNG

ComplexCon attendees flock to the conference center on the first day of the event. ComplexCon is a two-day festival launched by Complex magazine that focuses on trends in style, pop culture, music, sports and sneakers. The event returns to Long Beach on November 19-20. (File photo by Bill Alkofer, Contributing Photographer) Here’s what you need to know before attending ComplexCon this weekend. The fashion ComplexCon is where people come to find what’s new in fashion. Dozens of pop-up stores have set up shop for the weekend, selling their latest products and special collaborations. Fans can also expect surprise drops with items that have yet to be revealed to the general public. According to the ComplexCon website, some of the retailers attending this year will include: Nike, Human Made, Awake NY, Victor Victor, Billionaire Boys Club, Converse and Crocs. Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you’re a Coachella lifer or prefer to watch from afar, get weekly dispatches during Southern California’s music festival season. Subscribe here. There could also be fashion debates at the Sneaker of the Year panel on Saturday, when the likes of DJ Clark Kent, as well as rappers Jadakiss and Jim Jones and others, will discuss their picks for the best sneaker. of 2022. ComplexCon usually also attracts fashion-conscious celebrities. In previous years, artists like Offset, Rihanna, Vince Staples and Wiz Khalifa have been spotted shopping around the convention. The music ComplexCon is as much about edgy music as it is about fashion and in the past artists like A$AP Rocky, NERD, trap music pioneer Gucci Mane, MIA and Young Thug have headlined Sunday nights. . This year’s Sunday night headliner belongs to Japanese fashion designer Nigo, who will perform his second studio album I Know Nigo. The album is packed with collaborations and her performance is expected to feature several guests including Pusha T, Kodak Black, Teriyaki Boys, The Slump God and a few surprises. The album also includes collaborations with Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky and several others. Unlike previous conventions, the Sunday concert is a separate ticketed event and not included in general admission or two-day passes to ComplexCon. How to get there ComplexCon will take place November 19-20 at the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Boulevard. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for general admission and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for VIPs. One-day general admission tickets are $90; Two-day general admission tickets are $150; and VIP passes are $600 with the Sunday concert included. Additional tickets for the Sunday Nigo show cost between $5 and $15. All passes are available at complexcon.com.

