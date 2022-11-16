Kate Hudson Sparkles in Sheer Halter Dress on ‘Knives Out’ Red Carpet





Kate Hudson shimmered gold during a recent red carpet appearance. The almost known the actress appeared at Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads premiere event in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 donning a beautifully crafted embellished gown. The backless evening gown featured a sheer bodice, high neck, dramatic draped long sleeves and multicolored champagne, bronze and gold sequins. Allowing the dress to really have its moment, she chose a neatly pulled back hairstyle. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Kate Hudson attends the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Kate Hudson attends the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Hudson happily walked the red carpet, posing for several photos alongside actress/producer mom, Goldie Hawnas well as fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Hawn brought a subtle sparkle in her own way, opting for an embroidered blazer over a black satin ensemble, complemented by shiny metallic silver ankle boots. In the Knives out sequel to the murder mystery, Hudson portrays the character of detective fashionista Birdie Jay, a role she was so successful in playing growing up with famous parents. (scroll down to continue reading) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images At the event, the 43-year-old star credited her mother, as well as her actor father, Kurt Russell, for its ability to spot nonsense from a mile away. “That’s what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents,” she said PEOPLE at the Academy Museum. “Your bull detector is here, you see everything. When you’re little, you’re like, ‘This person is full of shit, this person is full of shit’, and I think it works really well when you do a mystery of murder.” The highly anticipated movie stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautistaand Catherine Hahnin the same way Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr.., Madelyn Clinand Jessica Henwick. Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads will be released on Netflix on December 23 after a limited theatrical release that will begin on November 23. You can take tickets here. No more news: • Chrissy Teigen shows off baby bump in lingerie and cozy dress • Kate Winslet donates $20,000 to help disabled mother and daughter • Shawn Mendes Puts Fans To Sleep With New Bedtime Story – Listen Now

