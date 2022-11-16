High heels were originally worn by men





A lifelong critic of the self inflicted pain of high heels, I never understood why anyone would wear them when the risks involved are so well known. Whether it’s ingrown toenails, back problems or arthritis, high heels are the epitome of impracticality and the bane of podiatrists. The answer is actually quite complex and deeply rooted in historical currents of culture and acceptable behaviors. The shoe is intimately linked to changing fashions and beliefs about power, class and gender. While today’s high heels are symbols of sexuality and femininity (and I might add, sheer madness), they were originally created as practical shoes for men – despite their unsuitability for walking. Surprisingly, the high heel originated in the Near East as a kind of riding boot, with a function similar to today’s block-heeled cowboy boot. As early as the 10th century, the Persian army, remembered for their mounted archers, used high-heeled shoes to ensure they wouldn’t fall from their saddles as they charged their enemies on horseback with their bow. and their arrows in their hands. When the soldier rose in his stirrups, the heel helped him secure his position so he could shoot his bow and arrow more effectively, explained Elizabeth Semmelhack, author of Heights of Fashion: A History of the Elevated Shoe and Senior Curator of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, BBC. Thanks to trade relations and travel, the Persian fashion for high heels spread to Europe, especially thanks to a diplomatic mission sent by Shah Abbas I in 1599. of nobles. Louis XIV of France by Hyacinthe Rigaud in 1701, with his famous red high heels, left. ( Public domain ) Charles II of England in his coronation robe and high heels, by John Michael Wright circa 1661, right. ( Public domain ) A particularly chic fan was Louis XIV, who embellished his height by wearing 4-inch (10 cm) heels, dyed a luxurious red. Charles II of England also wore red heels in his 1661 coronation portrait. In the 17th century, men did their best to show off their calves and legs by using tights, breeches and high heels. It was a time when high status and privilege were demonstrated in some of the most ridiculous ways. High heels were at the top of the list. Soon, aristocratic women also began to use high heels, since only field workers had to wear comfortable shoes. When men’s fashion became more functional with the Age of Enlightenment, women’s fashion took a decidedly different turn. In what we called The big share , in an exhibition organized by the Bata Shoe Museum, men stopped wearing high heels, while women’s heels became higher, more pointed and more delicate. In other words, the high heels sported by women became ideal for the weak and irrational sex. Top image: Composite image of French men’s shoes from around 1690 with the image of a Persian ambassador, wearing high heels on a visit to Poland in 1605, in the background. Source: Public domain & Public domain By Cecilia Bogaard

