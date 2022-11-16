Tom Fords $2.8 billion to sell his fashion label to Estée Lauder makes him a billionaire

Tom Ford. WireImage

The 61-year-old fashion designer joins the ranks of billionaires 17 years after founding his eponymous fashion label, thanks to a deal that valued his business at $2.8 billion.

Este Lauder’s deal to acquire fashion company Tom Ford appears to have made its founder a new billionaire. The cosmetics giant announced tuesday it was buying the fashion brand for $2.3 billion in cash and debt, plus $300 million in deferred payments that would be paid from July 2025. The deal values ​​the business at $2.8 billion , including the $250 million Este Lauder will receive from Marcolin, the Italian eyewear brand that licenses the Tom Ford eyewear line.

Forbes estimates Ford, 61, will make about $1.1 billion in cash from the sale, after estimated taxes. (The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.) Ford owned nearly 64% of the company according to a 2013 record, and he does not appear to have sold any of his stake since then. He also owns at least two homes, including one in Holmby Hills in Los Angeles and another on New York’s Upper East Side, which are collectively worth $65 million. In total, Ford is now worth around $1.2 billion. Este Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ford is not the only one to have cashed the sale. Italian luxury retailer Zegna held a 15% stake in the company, worth an estimated $345 million (pre-tax). Ford’s longtime business partner, Domenico De Sole, owned just over 11% of the company, now valued at $259 million (before tax). Grupo Americo Amorim, a Portuguese conglomerate founded by the late billionaire “King of Cork” Americo Amorim (who died in 2017.), owned the remaining 10%, currently worth $230 million before tax.

Tom Ford reported a profit of $96 million on $1.7 billion in sales in 2021, according to the latest annual report filed by publicly listed company Zegna, which will retain a long-term license for the brand’s apparel and accessories. Last year marked a turnaround from 2020 and 2019, when the brand posted net losses. Tom Ford has 98 stores in several countries including China, Italy, Japan, Russia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Ford will remain a “creative visionary” through the end of 2023, according to the statement announcing the deal. I couldn’t be happier with this acquisition because The Este Lauder Companies is the perfect home for the brand, Ford said in the announcement. They have been an amazing partner from day one of my founding the company and I am delighted to see them becoming the stewards of luxury in this new chapter of the Tom Ford brand.

Born in Austin, Texas, in 1961, Ford grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico before moving to New York to study art history at NYU. He then transferred to the Parsons School of Design, studying architecture on college campuses in New York and Paris. Her interest in fashion would have started when he took a year off to work in the press office of French luxury fashion house Chlo in Paris. After graduating, he got a job with sportswear designer Cathy Hardwick.

Ford got his first big break in 1990, when he moved to Milan to work as a womenswear designer for Gucci. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming design director in 1992 and creative director of the brand in 1994. It was at Gucci that he met his current business partner, Domenico De Sole, then CEO of the company. In 1995, the duo contributed to the IPO of Gucci on the Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges.

But the public offering puts the company in the crosshairs of fashion titans who sniff out an opportunity. In January 1999, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury conglomerate LVMH, whose fortune is estimated at $176.1 billion, acquired a stake of more than 5% in Gucci. Soon after, Arnault bought another 9.5% stake from Patrizio Bertelli, the billionaire co-CEO of Prada. In February 1999, LVMH controlled 26.7% of Gucci shares. The guy just invited himself to dinner without calling first,” De Sole said. Forbes at the time, referring to Arnault.

A month later, in March 1999, another French fashion billionaire, Francois Pinault, founder of luxury group Kering, is now worth an estimated $36.8 billion.bought a 40% stake at Gucci for $3 billion, or $5.4 billion in today’s dollars. This helped Gucci expand and acquire Yves Saint Laurent in 2000, with Ford elevated to creative director for the entire group. But the battle between the two French moguls for control of Gucci continued until 2001, when Pinault bought half of Arnault’s stake in Gucci for $752 million ($1.3 billion inflation-adjusted) and agreed to buy out the remaining Gucci shares by 2004.

From 1994, when Ford became creative director of Gucci, to 2003, Gucci’s sales grew nearly 1,200% to nearly $3 billion. Ford and De Sole oversaw Gucci’s acquisitions of luxury brands such as Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta. But Ford left Gucci soon after Pinault has completed its takeover in April 2004, apparently due to disagreements on corporate control.

In March 2005, Ford went on its own and created its own brand, with De Sole joining as the company’s new president. (He also started a film production company, Fade to Black, and went on to direct and produce the 2009 film A single man, which starred Colin Firth and Julianne Moore and received an Oscar nomination for Firth.) Ford’s first flagship store opened in New York in 2007, the same year it sold a 25% stake in the brand to Grupo Amorim for an undisclosed amount. In 2015, Amorim sold 15% to Zegna, leaving him with 10% of Tom Ford.

Over the years, Ford has also invested in art and real estate: In 2010, he would have sold a self-portrait of Andy Warhol for $32.6 million. He also owned the 20,662-acre Cerro Pelon Ranch in New Mexico, which served as a filming location for films including Silverado and Thoruntil he sold it for an undisclosed sum in January 2021. Two months later, he also sold a four-storey Victorian mansion in London’s upscale Chelsea neighborhood for $17 million.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Ford beyond 2023, when its role at Este Lauder ends. No matter what he chooses to do, the new billionaire will be full of money.