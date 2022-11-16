Men’s basketball remains undefeated with historic victory in Louisville





LOUISVILLE, Ky. App State picked up a dramatic victory Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, in their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as the head coach Dustin Kerns took the lead over as many players. like 16 points in the first half. Louisville’s El Ellis drove for what was potentially a game-winning layup at the buzzer, but a video review by game officials quickly determined that Ellis had dropped the shot after time expired. It sparked a celebration along the KFC Yum! Center. The crowd of 11,919 was the largest to ever see App State take a road victory in men’s basketball. It was the Mountaineers’ first victory over a Power Five opponent since a 65-63 win at Virginia Tech early in the 2014-15 season. Louisville, also a member of the ACC, has won several national championships during its decorated history. The Cardinals (0-3) suffered their third straight one-point loss to open the season Donovan Gregory led App State with 16 points, Tyree Boykin added 14 and Terence Harcum scored 10. Justin Abson blocked two more shots and hit a big shot with 36 seconds left to push the Mountaineers lead to 61 -58, while Tamell Pearson grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. Abson has 10 career blocks in his first three college games, third in the nation and first among freshmen. App State forced 18 turnovers, thanks in part to six interceptions, and finished with a 34-18 advantage in points in the paint. The Mountaineers drew eight charges on the night, led by Pearson who fired five. Abson drew the eighth in a crucial moment with three minutes remaining. Boykin and Dibaji Walker, who both made two 3-pointers in the first half, made long-range jumpers in the opening five minutes to give the Mountaineers a 10-4 lead. A backhand from Gregory, which then followed up a steal from Harcum with a short jumper in transition, pushed the lead to 33-17 with 4:44 remaining before halftime. From the middle of the first half to the first four minutes of the second half, App State led in double digits. He held a lead of at least six points until Louisville shot within 57-53 with 3:31 remaining. CJ Huntley had drilled a 3-pointer with 6:59 left to give the Mountaineers a 57-45 lead, but the Cardinals’ straight 3 made it a six-point game with 5:27 left, and Ellis added a layup about two minutes later. Harcum’s two free throws with 3:09 left put App State back in control, but a layup and three free throws from Ellis put Louisville into the final minute at just 59-58, he went 1 for 2 at the line with a chance to tie the game at 1:04. Abson bounced off a teammate’s foul under the basket, worked towards the middle of the paint and converted a half-overturning hook with his left hand as the shot clock ran out on App’s next possession. State. Ellis hit another layup with 24 seconds left, and Louisville had a chance to win after a missed kick from an App State free throw with 10 seconds left. Ellis, who scored 19 of his 29 points after halftime, came within a tenth of a second of adding to that total. Instead, the Mountaineers left Louisville with a momentous victory and a record still unblemished. App State will return to action this weekend when it hosts a multi-team event that includes competition against Campbell (Friday at 7 p.m.), Kennesaw State (Saturday at 7 p.m.) and Southeast Louisiana ( Sunday at 2:30 p.m.) at the Holmes Convocation Center.

