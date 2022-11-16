Fashion
Woman secretly buys a white dress to wear to her drag brother’s wedding
Reddit users are urging a man to dump his girlfriend after she wore a white dress to a family wedding.
Sharing his story With the “True Off My Chest” subreddit on Nov. 13, user u/Account_throwaway said he had a falling out with his girlfriend over the outfit choice – a “white lace floor-length dress” – and had refused to go to the ceremony with her.
The girlfriend thought the dress was okay because “her brother is gay and there was no bride at the wedding,” but the poster decided to fake COVID to avoid embarrassment.
Turns out he was right, because his girlfriend’s dress caused some drama. Although he “dodged a bullet”, fellow Redditors encouraged the man to end the relationship, calling the incident a “red flag”.
‘Rude’
Holly Poulter, creative director of Revelry Events, a wedding planning company based in London, UK, said wearing white to a wedding is always a no, even if there’s no bride. in sight.
“It’s one of those traditions that sticks – that it’s considered rude to wear white to a wedding when it’s not you who are getting married,” she said. Newsweek.
“The flaw for this guest seems to be that she assumed everything would be fine, but I find it a little hard to believe she wouldn’t have known it would cause controversy.
“Even if the couple were okay with it, all the other guests would be whispering and wondering, and that’s not the kind of mood guests should want to create. attention of the happy couple, it would be the chatter that surrounds it.”
“So inappropriate”
In his post, u/Account_throwaway said he planned to accompany his girlfriend to his older brother’s wedding. However, she decided to change her outfit at the last minute, opting for a long white lace dress.
“I asked her if it was really appropriate to wear a dress like for someone else’s wedding, but she said it was not a wedding dress,” he wrote.
“It looked like one, but she said it was only $150. I decided not to go because it was so inappropriate and thought it would be too embarrassing.
“I messaged her cousin that I may have been exposed to covid and couldn’t come because I didn’t want to do any drama.”
The poster’s concerns were valid, as his girlfriend’s dress caused trouble, with her parents stepping in to save the day.
“I also found out that she had arrived later than she was supposed to and she started trying to walk up the aisle to her seat after everyone was seated in her place and the wedding was about to begin,” he said.
“Her dad stopped her and she had to sit in the back. And her parents took her back to her apartment so she could change her dress between the ceremony and the reception.
“Her parents made sure that the photographer did not take any pictures with her anywhere when she was wearing the white dress.”
Reddit users were shocked by the girlfriend’s behavior, with the post receiving over 15,000 upvotes and over 700 comments.
“Red flag, red flag!!! Run now, run far away,” said Trick_Designer2369.
“No way she inadvertently showed up late. She’s an attention seeker,” NimueArt wrote.
“Your girlfriend is, at best, a complete narcissist,” RDHuppercut commented. “You should seriously think about what a future with her will look like.”
Mr_satan1987 agreed, writing, “That should be my boy’s ex-girlfriend. If she’s already so crazy, I wouldn’t want to see what happens later.”
Users praised the girlfriend’s parents, but wondered if she used to cause a stir at big events.
“They seemed very prepared for his shenanigans,” Murky_Translator2295 said.
“One of the many clues that this behavior is both expected of her and that tactics are planned for the necessary interventions”, writes georgiajl38.
“It’s the little princess syndrome,” commented paperwasp3. “She’s the only girl in the family and she doesn’t like to share the attention. OP did well not to accompany her.”
While yggdarsillx warned, “If she can do this to her family without hesitation, ask yourself what she is capable of doing to you if you don’t conform to her exact specifications.”
Newsweek contacted u/Account_throwaway for comment. We were unable to verify the details of the case.
Has a marriage come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via [email protected] We can seek advice from experts and your story could be published on Newsweek.
