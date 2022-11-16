Why hot pink is the biggest fashion trend?





It looked like 2022 would be the year of Very Peri, after Pantone declared it color of the year. But, the trendsetters had other plans. The vibrant and vivid hue, hot pink, has taken over the runways, red carpets and other fashion events as celebrities, designers and influencers have made it their go-to color for the year. Bringing a much-needed sense of positivity and excitement, this electric hue trend was first popularized by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of the House of Valentino, when the color caught everyone’s attention during Fashion Week. from Paris earlier this year. The designer collaborated with the Pantone Color Institute to create a custom shade of pink called Pink PP. Piccioli literally painted the catwalk pink when he presented his fall/winter 2022 collection during the same fashion week. Soon after, other fashion houses and designers began incorporating the bright pink hue into their collections, such as Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps and Balenciaga’s velvet blazer worn by socialite Kim Kardashian. Recently, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton launched an exclusive shoe collection for the Indian market. One of the models features the new color “Rani Pink” which celebrates the royal family of Rajasthan and their signature pink color. Celebrity stylist Natashaa Bothra comments on the pink takeover saying: ‘It was a risky choice by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli [to launch his collection in all pink], but it ultimately swept everyone away. From there, everyone started embracing bright, vibrant pink. Celebrities can’t seem to get enough of the eye-catching color. Media personality Paris Hilton starred in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in a shimmering hot pink outfit. Closer to home, actor Ranveer Singh showed how unconventional pink can also be worn by men when he recently stepped out in a full pink PP look. Similarly, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a head-to-toe Maison Valentino pantsuit with wedge heels at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Content creator Masoom Minawala Mehta graced the Cannes red carpet in a chunky number by Yousef Akbar and a pleated Valentino gown in the same color. Ask her what led her to choose the ensembles and she replies, “I consciously chose to wear color twice at Cannes, as I wanted to embrace the power and boldness of pink hues. Traditionally, pink has not been seen as a gender-neutral color, with Barbiecore to reveal the holiday genre associating the hue with feminine aesthetics. However, the stereotype is being shattered, one designer at a time. “It’s the first time in centuries that pink has been able to take on asexual qualities,” says Mehta, adding, “The bright pink hue is fresh, yet powerful. It’s not the soft, sugary pink – it’s strong and bold, but it feels good. For famous stylist Isha Bhansali, color never had a gender. “I’ve used pink to design/make outfits for a lot of my male clients. The hot pink hue has an electric quality to it. So it works well now because menswear is all about experimenting with colors right now,” explains she. On the other hand, Bothra believes, “it can be attributed to Gen Z willing to take risks and break gender stereotypes.” She elaborates, “Color has been more like a breakthrough for brands where, psychologically, it also challenges men.” The hue, which is culturally one of the first colors to appear on planet Earth 1.1 billion years ago, is now being used as a means to beat the pandemic blues. Designer Lakshmi Babu explains, “With the dopamine clothing trend in the post-pandemic era, bright colors have become favorites of designers and celebrities. The bright pink hue struck a chord because while it looks angry, it also helps bring out dull, gloomy times.

