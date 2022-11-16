



THE CENTER FOR CREATIVE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THE 2022 INNOVATION FORUM: FASHION: THE LANGUAGE OF CREATIVITY “I don’t design clothes. I design dreams,” fashion icon Ralph Lauren once said. On December 7, the 2022 Northwest Indianas Innovation Forum will explore those dreams that power creativity and everyday fashion. Fashion: The Language of Creativity will look at the history of fashion, its social and commercial value, and its individual expression of innovation. The Emerson House, 3634 North 700 West, La Porte, will host the free networking event at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The Center for Creative Solutions annually sponsors the Innovation Forum. Area resident Dale Cooper will kick off the program with a commentary on the fashion industry of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Entrepreneur, Sandy Young, will talk about the fashion industry and its enormous impact on the economy of the Americas. Cooper is an artist and curator and community relations manager at the Michigan City La Porte Convention & Visitors Bureau. Young enjoys performing, singing, collecting vintage clothing and recently published her first book. Fashion is the language of creativity and exploration. Shaping means creating new shapes and figures, images and materials. It is a process that alters our sense of reality and of the human. It is a process that creates new realities and existences. Fashion gives shape. It imagines our being, Cooper explained. Wines and appetizers will follow the presentation. Emerson House will also be open for tours. Set on 30 secluded acres, Emerson House is a bed and breakfast that sleeps up to 18 people. It is also available for corporate and organizational retreats, weddings, reunions and individual getaways. This year’s Annual Innovation Forum is made possible in part by support from the BR Foundation, Dr. and Bina Gupta of Michigan City, Emerson House, and the Center for Creative Solutions. To register, please call 219-326-7259, or email [email protected], or go to CenterforCreativeSolutions.com. A non-profit organization in northwest Indiana, the Center for Creative Solutions has sponsored the Innovation Forum for 12 years. It featured international and regional creativity experts and entrepreneurs sharing their thoughts on innovation in business, organizations, schools, healthcare, government and community. In addition to the Forum, the Center for Creative Solutions builds community through events and creativity workshops. Each quarter on WIMS Radio, guests from around the world join the region’s entrepreneurs and creatives as they reflect on the never-ending aspects of innovation. The Center also sponsors Northwest Indianas Global Creativity and Innovation Week each April. As part of the celebration, the Center honors citizens and organizations in the region for fostering a culture of innovation and awards scholarships and prizes to innovative students. Anyone interested in sponsoring a Center project or wanting a program on innovation can contact the Center at 219-326-7259. All donations are tax deductible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wimsradio.com/2022/11/15/center-for-creative-solutions-announces-innovation-forum-2022-fashion-the-language-of-creativity-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos