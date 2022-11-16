Dave Chappelle performed a ‘fake’ monologue during ‘SNL’ rehearsal





Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and could not escape controversy. If you’ve been online in the past few days you may have read some of the backlash surrounding Chappelles SNL appearance, but otherwise, here’s why people are upset. First of all, it’s important to note that the comedians hosting the gig were surrounded by controversy even before he took the stage, with reports surfacing late last week suggesting that a number of SNL the writers were furious that he was chosen to host. They won’t do the show, an insider says Page 6 last week, referencing a number of writers. A representative for Chapelle has since denied this, saying there was no evidence of a boycott. The alleged disapproval was thought to center on Chappelle being criticized earlier this year for making anti trans and anti-gay jokes in his Netflix special The closest. Nonetheless, the show went according to plan, marking Chappelles’ third time as host. As usual, he kicked off the show with a monologue. Spanning over 15 minutes, three times longer than the five-minute average, Chapels’ lengthy opener touched on a number of topical issues, namely Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments. I wanted to read a statement I had prepared, he began. I renounce anti-Semitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you save time. Chappelle made a number of jokes about the Jewish community, at one point saying: If they’re black, it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a crowd. But if they are Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never talk about it. Later in the segment, he brought up an anti-Semitic trope about the number of Jews in the Hollywood rhetoric that Ye has. recently perpetuated claiming they run the media industry. When discussing this, Chappelle seemed not to condemn Yes’s comments, but simply to suggest that he shouldn’t have voiced them. I’ve been to Hollywood, it’s a lot of Jews. Like, a lot, he said. But that doesn’t mean anything. There are a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri. That doesn’t mean they run the place. He added: I can see that if you had some type of problem, you could go to Hollywood and start connecting some kind of lines and maybe you could embrace the illusion that Jews run show business. It’s not a crazy thing to think about. But it’s a crazy thing to say out loud in a climate like this. Shortly after the show aired, writer Adam Feldman was among the first to criticize the performance on Twittersuggesting that Chappelle’s comments likely did more to normalize anti-Semitism than anything Kanye said. This Dave Chappelle SNL monologue probably did more to normalize anti-Semitism than anything Kanye said

Twitter: @FeldmanAdam

In response, fellow writer Mark Harris echoed the disapproval, saying he was neither brave nor angry of Chappelle making jokes about the Jewish community, saying his approach might even appeal to anti-Semites. Yeah. It’s neither brave nor edgy to play games with the idea of ​​anti-Semitism, and “We all know it’s kinda true but we just can’t tell” is a flippant and ugly take on the subject that many anti-Semites, who see themselves as embattled truth-tellers, will love. https://t.co/MiYKLnAZc5

Twitter: @MarkHarrisNYC

Chappelles’ monologue even prompted a statement from Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who wrote on Twitter it was disturbing to see SNL normalize anti-Semitic remarks. We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as a moral compass for society, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalizing but popularizing #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensibilities denied or diminished at nearly every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?

Twitter: @JGreenblattADL

We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as a moral compass for society, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalizing but popularizing #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensibilities denied or diminished at nearly every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause? he wrote. In the current state of things, neither SNL neither Chappelle officially addressed the backlash. And now it looks like Chappelle may have gone out of his way to prevent series executives from ending his controversial monologue, with brand new reports claiming he replaced it with an alternate performance during the show. general repetition. According Page 6Chappelle chose to show a fake monologue during the dress race because he didn’t want to SNL boss Lorne Michaels, or any other staff member, to find out what his real monologue is. The insider didn’t go into detail, though the insight suggests that the first time one of the SNL the staff heard Chappelle’s real monologue was live. In addition to this, the SNL A source claimed that Chappelle referenced the supposed writers’ boycott during the dress rehearsal, apparently joking about a specific staff member who objected to what he hosted. This reportedly erupted tensions on set, although the joke did not make it into the live broadcast. BuzzFeed News has contacted representatives to Saturday Night Live and Dave Chappelle for comments. incoming Your weekday morning guide to breaking news, cultural analysis and everything in between

