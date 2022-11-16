Connect with us

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her underwear under a semi-sheer mesh dress on the menu

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her underwear under a semi-sheer knitted dress as she attends The Menu premiere in New York

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: | Updated:

Anya Taylor-Joy looked amazing as she attended The Menu premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Monday night.

The actress, 26, showed off her black underwear under a long black knit dress that suited her perfectly.

She wore high heels and piled her platinum blonde locks in a bun, giving her a glamorous goth look.

The Queen's outfit: Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her underwear under a semi-sheer knit dress as she attended The Menu premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Monday night

Wow thing! She looked amazing from every angle as she posed for photos

The Queen’s outfit: Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her underwear under a semi-sheer knit dress as she attended The Menu premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Monday night

She put on a blazer over it to protect herself from the cold.

Earlier in the night, Anya wore a lace ballgown-style number as she got closer to her castmates.

The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant.

Friends in high places: she posed alongside producer Betsy Koch

Friends in high places: she posed alongside producer Betsy Koch

However, they soon discover that the celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes) has some shocking surprises in store for them and the other guests.

Anya stars alongside Nicholas Hoult, 32, Judith Light, 73, Hong Chau, 43 and John Leguizamo, 62 who watched the screening earlier in the night.

Guests enjoyed cheeseburgers on this fun night.

Enjoy: Anya's co-star John Leguizamo enjoyed a cheeseburger at the event - he notably played Tybalt in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet

Enjoy: Anya’s co-star John Leguizamo enjoyed a cheeseburger at the event – he notably played Tybalt in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet

It's party time! Judith Light, (center) with cheeseburgers at the event

It’s party time! Judith Light, (center) with cheeseburgers at the event

The film is set to hit theaters on November 18.

The actress, who grew up in Buenos Aires with her family until she was six, said how meeting co-star Fiennes – who plays Harry Potter star Voldemort – was a ” big deal”.

She had learned to speak English by reading the books.

I'm in the mood to dance: Earlier in the night, Anya wore a ballgown number as she posed up a storm with Aimee Carrero

I’m in the mood to dance: Earlier in the night, Anya wore a ballgown number as she posed up a storm with Aimee Carrero

Superstars: The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant - pictured with Nicholas (left) and Ralph Fiennes (right)

Superstars: The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant – pictured with Nicholas (left) and Ralph Fiennes (right)

More to come: The film is set to hit theaters on November 18

More to come: The film is set to hit theaters on November 18

The stunner opened up about their meeting during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show which aired Friday night.

Detailing working with Ralph on their new horror comedy, Anya explained: “I learned English by reading Harry Potter so that was a bit of a big deal but my subconscious is doing this thing preventing me to access information that I cannot handle if I have a job to do.’

“So I was cool and we got along great but the second it was over, I like, ‘Oh my God!’ and I called my mom and said, ‘The last person who faced Voldemort was Harry and now it’s me!”‘

Intriguing: Anya and Nicholas pictured in their roles on The Menu

Intriguing: Anya and Nicholas pictured in their roles on The Menu

Advertising

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11429529/Anya-Taylor-Joy-flashes-underwear-semi-sheer-knitted-dress-Menu.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: