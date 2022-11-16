Fashion
Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her underwear under a semi-sheer mesh dress on the menu
Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her underwear under a semi-sheer knitted dress as she attends The Menu premiere in New York
Anya Taylor-Joy looked amazing as she attended The Menu premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Monday night.
The actress, 26, showed off her black underwear under a long black knit dress that suited her perfectly.
She wore high heels and piled her platinum blonde locks in a bun, giving her a glamorous goth look.
The Queen’s outfit: Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her underwear under a semi-sheer knit dress as she attended The Menu premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Monday night
She put on a blazer over it to protect herself from the cold.
Earlier in the night, Anya wore a lace ballgown-style number as she got closer to her castmates.
The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant.
Friends in high places: she posed alongside producer Betsy Koch
However, they soon discover that the celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes) has some shocking surprises in store for them and the other guests.
Anya stars alongside Nicholas Hoult, 32, Judith Light, 73, Hong Chau, 43 and John Leguizamo, 62 who watched the screening earlier in the night.
Guests enjoyed cheeseburgers on this fun night.
Enjoy: Anya’s co-star John Leguizamo enjoyed a cheeseburger at the event – he notably played Tybalt in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet
It’s party time! Judith Light, (center) with cheeseburgers at the event
The film is set to hit theaters on November 18.
The actress, who grew up in Buenos Aires with her family until she was six, said how meeting co-star Fiennes – who plays Harry Potter star Voldemort – was a ” big deal”.
She had learned to speak English by reading the books.
I’m in the mood to dance: Earlier in the night, Anya wore a ballgown number as she posed up a storm with Aimee Carrero
Superstars: The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant – pictured with Nicholas (left) and Ralph Fiennes (right)
More to come: The film is set to hit theaters on November 18
The stunner opened up about their meeting during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show which aired Friday night.
Detailing working with Ralph on their new horror comedy, Anya explained: “I learned English by reading Harry Potter so that was a bit of a big deal but my subconscious is doing this thing preventing me to access information that I cannot handle if I have a job to do.’
“So I was cool and we got along great but the second it was over, I like, ‘Oh my God!’ and I called my mom and said, ‘The last person who faced Voldemort was Harry and now it’s me!”‘
Intriguing: Anya and Nicholas pictured in their roles on The Menu
