17 Luxury Gifts We Spotted at Mr Porterand Kind of Want For Ourselves

Courtesy Gifts for a man can come in many shapes and sizes. There are, after all, many categories of things a man could want: something for the home, something for his wardrobe, something for his kitchen, something for his tech collection, something for a unimaginative, etc. You could be sent searching all over the place, up and down, trying to find the right thing for the holiday season, if you’re a jerk who doesn’t do your gift shopping on Mr Porter, of course. Here’s a (very public) little secret: This fashion site isn’t just for fashion. It has a great selection of fashion gifts (we’ll get to a few more later), but you can also find something for the guy who doesn’t care less about style. The guy who likes his pens to be classy and his whiskey to be on the rocks and his watch to be impeccably wound at all times. There are even gifts that are perfect for the guy who has no idea what he wants (what’s worse than someone saying, Oh bring me anything?), if you have a vague idea of ​​his interests. So to make things a little easier for everyone when it comes to shopping for a guy, the Little Santa Style Editors have put together a Gift Guide (A Guy-d Gift? We’ll Test It in beta) to guide you through the best of Mr. Porter. Advertising – Continue Reading Below A classic turtleneck Canals Slim Fit Turtleneck Merino Wool Sweater A pair of socks Listsox Instarsia striped cotton-blend socks A cocktail recipe book Phaidon Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World Hardcover A bright yellow winder Wolf Cub Grained Vegan Leather Watch Winder A pair of ski mittens White Bounce logo-print padded ski mittens A leather wallet Bottega Veneta Billfold wallet in intrecciato leather An urban chess game horizon chess Paris vs Dubai marble and stainless steel chess set A writer’s dream Mont Blanc Meisterstuck Glacier ballpoint pen A silver chain Depressed Rich Kids Sterling silver chain necklace A deluxe backgammon set Job Full grain leather backgammon set An orange backpack Acne Studios Leather-trimmed fleece backpack A printed cover Iggy Fringed cotton jacquard blanket A fancy whiskey glass Best Japan Glazed ceramic whiskey glass A fun bucket hat Loewe Reversible logo and shell jacquard cotton-blend bucket hat A wooden sports set Frescobol Carioca Trancoso wooden beach bat and ball set A phone pouch Read by Read Rubix Recycled Beaded Phone Pouch A striped scarf Marni Fringed striped mohair-blend scarf Trishna Rikhy

Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire.

