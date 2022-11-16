Must Read: The Mall Opportunity, Where Will the Fashion Community Meet Without Twitter?





Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images These are the stories that are making fashion headlines on Tuesday. The mall opportunity

Due to the pandemic ‘hangover’, retailers have found themselves with a lot of excess inventory due to overly optimistic sales forecasts. Instead of offering these items in full-price stores, brands are turning to malls to sell the pieces on a larger scale. Outlet owners are looking to diversify their spaces, building national and local restaurants, children’s play areas and more. Stephen Yalof, president and CEO of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, said on an earnings call in early November, “Our chain does exactly what these retailers pay for: being promotional, eliminating excess inventory and…serving a purpose to the entire omnichannel retail ecosystem.” {Bright} Without Twitter, where will the fashion community be?

After the balenciaga hit go out from Twitter in response to Elon Musk’s redesign of the site, the fashion community is beginning to wonder where their dialogue and commentary can live next. Jessica Quillin, content strategist and former fashion editor, said, “Half the people I know [on Twitter]I’ve been in contact with for 12 years,” and that the platform’s impending downfall sent her into a “semi-panic.” While many brands prefer the ability to organize better on Instagram, fashion fans like @theRobertoJones say “Instagram doesn’t work as well for having a real discussion.” {vogue Company} Scroll to continue Grace Wales Bonner is the designer fashion needs

For The Washington Post, Robin Givhan paints a portrait of London designer Grace Wales Bonner. The two discuss the complexities of responding to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, with Bonner saying her feelings are “complicated”. Givhan threads the needle from there to describe Bonner’s designs as having so much emotion that they cannot be adequately described in words. Bonner’s design process is explored, along with rumors that she will be next to lead menswear at Louis Vuitton. {The Washington Post} Shondaland launches Seat at the Table initiative

Seat at the Table, an initiative launched by Shondaland, will facilitate partnerships with some of the artists from the company's productions to create products representative of their work. The first collaboration is between "Bridgerton" costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and Monica Rich Kosann, a fine jewelry collection inspired by the romance of the hit Netflix series available exclusively on monicarichkosann.com.

