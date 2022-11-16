Estée Lauder buys luxury brand Tom Ford for $2.8 billion

Cosmetics company Estee Lauder has agreed to buy luxury brand Tom Ford for around $2.8 billion including debt, marking its biggest acquisition to date.

Estée Lauder will pay $2.3 billion in cash and debt for the luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford, the company said in a statement. statement tuesday.

This is in addition to $300 million in deferred payments that will be made starting in July 2025. The deal values ​​the company at $2.8 billion, including $250 million that Estee Lauder will receive from Marcolin, the Italian eyewear brand that holds the license for the line from Tom Ford. of glasses.

The acquisition is subject to conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Estee Lauder already had a licensing deal for beauty and fragrance products from Tom Ford. He said the benefits of the deal included securing long-term cash flow from ownership of the fast-growing Tom Ford Beauty brand beyond the expiration of the existing license in 2030 and eliminating beauty royalty payments at closing, as well as new licensing revenue streams. and other anticipated synergies.

These synergies include creative oversight, increased speed and agility, and additional online penetration opportunities, the company said.

Under the agreement, Tom Ford, the founder and chief executive of Tom Ford International, will continue to be the brand’s creative visionary after the deal closes and until the end of 2023. Domenico De Sole, president of Tom Ford International, will remain on as a consultant until this same time.

The acquisition is Estee Lauders’ largest and latest in a series of deals, including the full takeover of Canadian beauty group Deciem for around $1 billion in 2021.

The deal is also one of the largest in the luxury fashion and cosmetics industry.

In 2018, Capri Holdings bought Italian luxury fashion brand Versace for $2.12 billion. In 2020, VF Corporation, owner of the Vans, Timberland, Altra and The North Face brands, bought streetwear company Supreme for $2.1 billion.

Tom Ford is known for its menswear, but also has womenswear, handbags, cosmetics and fragrances in its product line.

Tom Ford poses with Hollywood stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams at the Venice Film Festival. Getty Images

U.S. luxury and beauty companies like Ralph Lauren and Estee Lauder have shrugged off the impact of inflation as wealthier shoppers continue to spend lavishly on high-end clothes and shoes.

The agreement will extend and expand the Tom Ford brand’s longstanding relationship with Ermenegildo Zegna to include a long-term license for all men’s and women’s fashion as well as accessories and underwear, the company said.

Zegna held a 15% stake in the Tom Ford brand before the latest deal.

As part of the agreement, Zegna will acquire the operations of the Tom Ford fashion business necessary to fulfill its obligations as a licensee.

Estee Lauder and Zegna will closely align with creative direction to continue to strengthen the luxury positioning of the Tom Ford brand, the company said.

This strategic acquisition will open new opportunities and strengthen our growth plans for Tom Ford Beauty. It will also help propel our momentum into the promising long-term luxury beauty category, while reaffirming our commitment to be the global leader in prestige beauty,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO of Estee Lauder. .

Estée Lauder said Tom Ford Beauty was strongly positioned in the luxury fragrance and makeup categories, areas that are expected to outperform industry growth over the next few years. He said the deal would help drive the brand’s growth in key markets and online globally.

I couldn’t be happier with this acquisition, as The Estee Lauder Companies is the perfect home for the brand, said Tom Ford.

They have been an amazing partner from day one of my founding the business. Ermenegildo Zegna and Marcolin are also spectacular long-time partners and I am pleased to see the preservation of the great relationship we have built over the past 16 years. With their total commitment, I am confident that they will pursue the future of the brand as a luxury company that strives to produce only the highest quality clothing and eyewear.

Mr. Ford, 61, from Austin, Texas, was creative director of Gucci. With the backing of Bahrain’s alternative asset manager Investcorp, he reinvented the Florentine luxury brand before going under his own name in 2005.

His company began by making men’s clothing and expanded to sell eyewear, beauty products and fragrances licensed to Estee Lauder, as well as other accessories such as watches and leather goods.

Perella Weinberg Partners served as financial advisor to Estee Lauder. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal advisors. Goldman Sachs was Tom Ford’s sole financial advisor. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acted as legal advisors. Zegna received financial advice from UBS. Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel to Marcolin.

Updated: November 16, 2022, 06:56