Fashion’s first gala brings designers from around the world to DC; Fun at Meridian Ball

The inaugural gala combines diplomacy and fashion

By Angelique Gingras

The worlds of international fashion and diplomacy converged on October 12 at Washingtons Conrad Hotel at a gala showcasing the fashions of first ladies, gentlemen, kings and queens from around the world.

Indira Gumarova, wife of former Czech ambassador Hynek Kmonek, hosted the first fashion gala. She’s the CEO of Diplomacy and fashiona non-profit organization that celebrates diversity and cultures through fashion.

It’s the first time in history that we celebrate designers who dress first ladies, kings and queens and first gentlemen, said Gumarova, who has had fashion experience in New York, Prague and now DC since arriving here in 2017. I want [this event] to raise cultural awareness and make Washington DC a hotspot for first ladies of fashion, not just for the United States, but for the whole world.

The event opened with a cocktail reception, followed by remarks from Kmonek and gala chair Annie Totah. Guests then enjoyed dinner and the fashion show, which highlighted the work of more than 40 designers from around the world.

Gabriela Quinez, wife of Guatemalan Ambassador Alfonso Quinez, helped bring their former first lady’s dresses to Washington. The dresses were designed by anita larawho draws inspiration for her craftsmanship from the Mayan culture and heritage.

[Lara] works with indigenous women to support ethnic tradition and ethnic fashion, Quinez said. It is exceptional and supports a lost tradition of loom making. With every piece customers buy, it goes directly to these women and their cultures.

Dutch Ambassador Andr Haspels added: The way you dress says a lot not only about who you are, but also about the message you want to convey. We were lucky to get two dresses from the queen [designed by Jan Taminiau] arrived from Madrid just two days ago, here just in time to be part of the show.

More than a dozen ambassadors attended the gala, which funds undergraduate education for those looking to pursue diplomacy or fashion. Gumarova hopes to make it an annual event.

Photos by Angelique Gingras

Entertainment and more at Meridian Ball

By Anna Gawell

A big wheel. A big wheel in its own right.

When the Meridian International Center gets big for its annual ball, it gets big amusement park.

This year the 54th Meridian Ball featured a carousel filled carnival atmosphere and this ferris wheel just imagine driving along 16th street and looking up to see a glittering ferris wheel right in the middle of DC with funnel cake stands, cotton candy dad and a traveling magician, punctuated by handcrafted bourbon martinis and specialty desserts.

Basically it was a county fair for adults in ballgowns and tuxedos.

Those glamorous white-tie balls of yesteryear seem like an endangered breed in Washington, but the Meridian Ball is a different beast.

Meridian International Centers’ flagship event continues to up the ante every year, which is only fitting considering it’s a major fundraiser for nonprofits. It’s probably not necessary to do everything. Despite the city’s political polarization, people still enjoy rubbing shoulders with political, corporate, and media bigwigs at galas. But it evokes a bygone era and in many ways, a sorely missed era.

The Meridian Ball is an increasingly rare opportunity for Washington to come together and put aside differences to celebrate the importance of diplomacy and global collaboration, said Stuart Holliday, president and CEO of the Meridian. International Center, at The Diplomat. The ball is a microcosm of Meridians mission and work throughout the year to bring leaders together to solve problems.

The tradition of intimate dinner balls at ambassadors’ residences and embassies across the city also makes it a perennial favorite (this year, 25 dinners were hosted by ambassadors).

But instead of the usual desserts and dancing afterwards at the historic Meridian House, this year the afterparty moved to the adjacent White-Meyer House, taking advantage of an open space earmarked for a future parking lot to hold a carnival.

Spotted? Honestly, who wasn’t: Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin (before his Paul Pelosi’s controversial comment); the White Houses Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon; media types like Jim Acosta and Kara Swisher; British Ambassador Karen Pierce and a myriad of other ambassadors.

Then there was Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife trying to get through a crowd of admirers to reach the Ferris wheel (they finally succeeded).

A fear of heights kept this writer from joining the carousel, even though I didn’t pull off the carousel in a ballgown and heels.

Photos by Angelique Gingras