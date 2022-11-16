‘You can’t just glue fabric together and call it a dress’: 30 models so bad they deserved to be shamed on this Facebook group (new pics)

Meanwhile, Bored Panda wanted to get Taylor’s opinion on what exactly the phrase that we should wear clothes, not let them wear us entails.

"Focus on what looks best on you. Love what you wear. You don't want your wardrobe to 'come before you'. It should be part of you. If you're just trying to fit in with everyone world, don't. If it looks mediocre, don't buy it. If you're too in love with the brand itself but not the actual look, think twice," Taylor said.

“People will remember you more for a great look, color and style that enhances your appearance. When we love what we wear, we look our best. When we are not ourselves in our clothes, it can be reflected in posture and general disposition. Wear what gives you joy and boosts your confidence.”

Taylor warned that it’s easy to fall prey to thoughts like, “Everybody’s buying this; I need one” or “It doesn’t fit me, but I like it”.

“A lot of this is triggered by impulse buying (it can happen during the holidays!). Think about the colors and styles you’ve received the most compliments on. Even if you don’t dress to impress others, it can be helpful. data point. You often inherently know what look really works. But a little experimentation along the way is always a good idea. If fashion isn’t fun, it’s not fashion!”