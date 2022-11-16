Lee Baron supports HISD students with Jordans | New





Huntsville has a men’s clothing store specializing in activewear. The store is owned and operated by a father and son duo, Sam and AJ Jhangiani. We are proud to give back to the community, said Sam.This month we have the Hide and Seek theme. The concept is to search your closets for slightly worn or new clothes for school-aged children. Sam explained that their company had done several campaigns to benefit students in need. Thanks to their partnership with Nike, the store will stock limited-edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. We thought this was another great opportunity for us to partner with the school district, Sam said. Lee Baron has teamed up with Huntsville ISD High Schools Social Worker (HISD), Sally Dowis, to collect clothes, jeans, coats, socks, and more for kids ages 5 and up. Clothing must be clean, in very good condition or new. At-risk children will benefit from these donations and no child will be turned away, Dowis said. The program is part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Program and Social Services districts. The program provides a clothing room for homeless and insecurely housed students, or students in immediate need, Dowis said. Dowis said HISD’s social services department provides many other services for students and families. These services are critical to the success of stabilizing students and families in the community, Dowis said. AJ explained that people who donate to the effort will receive a raffle ticket, for a raffle to purchase the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The more you donate, the more raffle tickets you get, AJ said. A special donation box will be placed outside the company from Tuesday 15 November. You must see Lee Barons staff to receive your raffle tickets. The draw will close at noon on Friday, November 18. Winners will be notified the following day. This winner will be the first to buy the new shoes, Sam said. There are people who are often referred to as sneaker heads. We hope to draw them into this effort. Lee Baron is located at West Hill Mall, 2 Financial Plaza #120B. For more information, call 936-291-1118 or find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. To contact Sally Dowis, LMSW, Social Services, email [email protected] or call 936-435-6964.

