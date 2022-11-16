Menswear: 5 Printed Shirts Men Can Vouche For This Wedding Season | fashion trends

Welcome to that time of year when the roads and partial lobbies are more jammed than ever and attending back-to-back parties becomes routine all week long! During wedding season, when besides women, men also struggle to find the perfect attire for the occasion. Where there is no end to the excitement that comes with a wedding celebration, showing off is the best way to indulge in the wedding vibe. This season, ditch your usual kurtas and get your hands on Instagramable printed shirts – simple but with a contemporary twist to add to wedding function staples. Refine your wardrobe with these trendy and chic printed shirts, rolled up sleeves for an intoxicating ensemble. (Also read: Fashion guide for the bride and groom to plan their wedding look )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Siddharth R Dungarwal, menswear expert and founder of Snitch, suggested five printed shirts men can guarantee for this wedding season.

Men’s Shirt Porto Slim Fit Printed Beige: If going minimalist is your favorite mantra, score this port slim fit printed shirt to add the right vibe to wedding formal wear. Flaunt the Indian wedding vibe all day long in this chic floral long sleeve shirt made from premium 100% viscose. Combine the shirt with beige pants to add an exotic touch. Opting for a plain beige Nehru jacket will definitely bring out the liveliness of the bridal party in your final look.

Neon Blue Shirt: Redesigning to enhance the wedding look? Do not relax! Roll up the sleeves and team this neon blue shirt with classic black cotton trousers to make an impressive style statement with ease. Wear a pair of full frame black round sunglasses to spice up the look. Do not remain discreet because the preparation of the wedding requires additional efforts! So ride tight; tuck the shirt in neatly, completing the look with military-style boots.

Men’s ivory block print shirt: To stand out from the herd of kurtas, make this ivory block print shirt your go-to look. An extravagant monochromatic ivory shirt with a Jodhpuris pattern (hand-dyed prints) will ensure that you take center stage at wedding receptions this season. This shirt is versatile enough to wear the wedding persona best during the day as well as the early evening.

Block Print Half Sleeve Cotton Shirt: Styling a block print shirt is risky business, but if done the right way, you can have amazing results. When you pair this block print cotton shirt, be sure to choose to wear an intimidating look. The final look paired with fresh white pants will strike the sweet spot between wedding style statement and subtle indie charm.

Printed Mandarin Collar Shirt: The quirky gold floral print on the solid black color is an all time classic! Having captured the hearts of many, this printed tangerine shirt can never be wrong to call up the wedding vibes, especially for the cocktail party. This elegant shirt will best complement the final look with mud brown pants and loafers.

