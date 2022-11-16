Boyds opens permanent store outside Philadelphia for first time in 84 years

Down the road from Tesla and Maserati dealerships, iconic draper Philly Boyds opened its first permanent out-of-town store in September in its 84 years the story. The high-end retailer dipped its toe into the suburbs with a late 2020 pop-up after its downtown store suffered severe damage during civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

The new Wayne store, a former Anthropologie, brings Boyds closer to luxury car drivers on the main line who hadn’t shopped at the store where a sweater can cost a man $750 and a woman can easily lose $1,500 on a pair of boots.

Wawa, Rite Aid, Starbucks and more recently H&M have closed or announced they will close some downtown stores. But that’s not the plan for Boyds, said Kent Gushner, the third generation in his family to run Boyds.

We are committed to the city of Philadelphia, Gushner said. He expresses concerns about crime and safety, but fear doesn’t drive the company away.

We would like to help bring the city back to where it was before COVID, Gushner said. I want 110% to be part of the improvement and the solutions, whatever they are.

Boyds is located on the 1800 block of Chestnut Street, a part of town with a transitioning economy. There is a vacant building next to the architectural grandeur of Boyds and a nearby Hats store in the Belfry store with papered windows.

Michael R. Solomon, a marketing professor at St. Josephs University who lives in the city, said Boyds was making a cautious decision with a suburban location, expanding to a location with more buyers who can afford his merchandise.

I have mixed feelings because I’m a downtown resident and I’m not happy to see what’s going on, Solomon said. He fears a retail death spiral if conditions worsen.

He praises Boyds for staying, But cautions that he needs to be careful not to dilute his brand with multiple placements.

In 1938, Russian Jewish immigrant Alexander Alec Gushner and his brothers Albert and Ben opened Boyds on East Market Street, selling men’s dress shirts and sundries. For decades Boyds sold strictly menswear, often for weddings, television appearances, courtrooms or bar mitzvahs.

In 1990, Boyds moved to 1818 Chestnut Street to make way for the Marriott Hotel in Pennsylvania. Congress center project. As part of the move to the west side of City Hall, Boyds purchased land directly across Chestnut Street from the new store with 45 parking spaces, providing customers with both convenience and security .. In a major renovation years later, Boyds demolished an imposing marble staircase leading to the second floor, making entering the stores less daunting.

In 2018, The New York Times published an article on Boyds with the title: The Last Great Clothing Store.

Its longevity was based on a proven model: in-store tailoring, free parking, top fashion brands and personalized service in a single destination store. My father, says Gushner, would say the better you polish the jewel, the better the jewel will be.

In the former Anthropologie store on West Lancaster Avenue, sunlight illuminates the single floor of the retail space which has a retro industrial vibe. At approximately 10,000 square feet, the Wayne store is one-third the size of the downtown flagship store.

Gushner hired Philadelphia architectural firm Canno for the redesign, seeking a more laid-back atmosphere than downtown. The Wayne store offers fashion items both for men and women. Gushner, who travels the United States and Europe on shopping expeditions and store visits, said most high-end department stores derive 70-80% of their revenue from women’s fashion.

Boyds introduced women’s fashion to its downtown store around 2010, and it accounts for about a third of Boyds’ revenue. It could be half in a few years, Gushner said. Boyds does not disclose annual revenue figures.

Wayne stores’ merchandise mix mirrors the downtown store, Gushner said. Boyds operates a van between downtown and Wayne so they can deliver costumes and outfits by appointment. Said Gushner of the commuter store: I don’t want to dumb it down. I think that would be a mistake.

On the May 2020 night of the George Floyd civil unrest, Gushner watched store security cameras from his home as a mob broke into front doors and smashed glass merchandise displays. They sprayed fire extinguishers and stole goods.

Boyds almost didn’t survive, Gushner said. But the stores’ 100 employees stepped up to clean up the mess, took pay cuts and reopened in September 2020. Gushner said he was lucky to have many loyal, long-serving employees.

But he had inventory to sell, and Center City seemed dead with the pandemic. A month later, he opened a pop-up store in Ardmore on a six-month lease. The store performed well, which led to a lease extension and then the decision to open a permanent location in Wayne.

Gushner points to two Boyds amenities that are helping to make the downtown store appealing to shoppers in these times: 35 in-store tailors for alternations and free parking.

Our bread is buttered with what we call destination customers, Gushner said in an interview at the downtown outlet. It’s not buttered by foot traffic. What we sell is not for the masses. It’s just a fact.

When asked what could be done to improve downtown retail, Gushner said safety, safety, safety. If people don’t perceive the city as safe, it will make all other initiatives difficult.