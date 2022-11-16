Kentucky’s loss to Michigan State feels eerily familiar





INDIANAPOLIS-The Kentucky Wildcats, coached by John Calipari and worn by the superstar Oscar Tshiebwe lost a game 86-77 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Champions Classic against Michigan State. It was a game in which the Wildcats were favored but shot poorly from the free throw line, wiped out their shooters, and lost several runs inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sound familiar? That’s because almost the same thing happened 243 days ago inside the same building when Kentucky lost 85-79 to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Against Saint Peter’s, Tshiebwe scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and helped Kentucky take multiple regulation and overtime leads. On Tuesday, he scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a game that Great Britain led for over 33 minutes and the Spartans led for just over seven in regulation time. Again, his team came out the losers. “You have to finish people, Calipari said after the game. “That means making free throws. It means total execution. “We’re not ready for teams that are ready to finish the endgame. We’re not. And that’s on me.” In both losses, a bad free throw played a major role. Against the Peacocks in March, the Cats shot 23 for 35 (65.7%) from the free throw line. On Tuesday night, he shot 16 for 24 (66.7%) from the line. “We missed free throws where we could have split,” Calipari said. In March, the Cats could not conclude. He held a six-point lead before the final media timeout of the game and opened overtime on a 4-o run while still finding a path to defeat. On Tuesday, the problem surfaced as Kentucky led by two with just over three seconds left in regulation and in the final two seconds of overtime, but allowed a pair of Malik Room dunks that tied the game and ultimately, the Spartans pulled out to win in double overtime. “I just put it up. I said, let’s just dunk the fuckin’ ball because I thought that was our best shot at it,” the state head coach said. Michigan. Tom Izzo joked, discussing Hall’s two dunks. “Some good out-of-bounds games. “We just did a great job. He (Hall) did a great job.” Against Saint Peter’s, Kentucky’s best three-point shooter Kellan Grady shot 1 for 7 from deep and as a team, UK went 4 for 15 (26.7%) from three. Tuesday, Antonio Reeveswho entered the game shooting over 50% from three, went 1 for 3 from deep and CJ Frederickwho was shooting exactly 50 percent from deep, went 1 for 6. As a team, Kentucky shot 7 for 25 (28.0 percent) from three. An eerily similar feeling inside the same building where his 2021-22 season ended depressingly was hard not to feel. Luckily, there’s still plenty of season left for the Wildcats this time around.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/college/kentucky/Article/Kentucky-Wildcats-Basketball–197751882/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos