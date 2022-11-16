Fashion
McCartney calls for aggressive action on ‘immigration crisis’ – Eye Witness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS Former Minister of State for Immigration and former leader of the National Democratic Alliance (DNA), Branville McCartney said Eyewitness News that a serious approach must be taken for the current administration to tackle the problem of immigration.
“We are inundated with illegal immigrants and as a result it is straining our social services, our health care, our education, our national security and so on.”
McCartney added that the expansion of ‘The Farm’ slum community after Hurricane Dorian is unfortunate. He believes the solution is for the government to think outside the box when seeking to address the age-old problem the country has faced for decades.
“You take a very aggressive approach to apprehension, so you would have satisfied Amnesty International to still enter your business,” McCartney suggested.
“You would have taken the human approach in terms of allowing these people to contribute to our economy and then you would also have from an information perspective, you would know who is in your country.”
The former DNA chief said he believed the country was going through an immigration crisis, adding that the government had to be willing to deal with it, making sure the laws were enforced and people do not work without a permit.
“We should have been in a position where we watch the slums for example. That doesn’t seem to have been the case and from what I understand the slums are back and bustling with activity so that’s unfortunate.
Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain has argued for tougher measures to tackle illegal immigration which many have seen as controversial.
McCartney, however, said the government should listen to Bain’s points.
It has some good points in terms of people being able to use land illegally and then Bahamians can’t, or Bahamians can’t even get access to land. So in that regard, he makes a good point.
“Sometimes you have to do things in a drastic way to bring the problem to the attention of the authorities.”
Human rights activists have spoken out in increasing numbers on the message attached to Bain’s demands.
McCartney acknowledged that the human rights element of the situation had to be taken into account, noting that anyone could have been born into this type of situation. Yet he argued that this still does not give individuals the right to come into the country illegally, saying Bahamians cannot do the same in other countries without facing legal repercussions.
McCartney said leaving the issue in abeyance would only make the situation worse to the detriment of the country. When asked about his proposed solution, he called for deliberate action.
“Informing (slum dwellers) publicly, look, that’s what immigration is going to do… give the necessary notices, give the necessary time.
Explaining that, you know, this country will follow the law even by way of deportation, incarceration, because you can be incarcerated for landing illegally […] remove the structures that aren’t there by permit, and let them know…and if they don’t act on it, you would have done your part.
The former minister of state has also weighed in on proposed changes to citizenship laws that would not be put to a referendum, which he sees as a political calculation.
“I imagine they won’t do it because of a policy, it’s a policy.
This is something that should be addressed and leave the politics out of it. And a decision should be made by the Bahamian people on which direction we should go, but take the politics out and let the Bahamian people make that decision.
