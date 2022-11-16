Frankie Bridge shows off her belly in a black maxi dress cut out at ITV Palooza

Frankie Bridge wowed onlookers as she attended the ITVPalooza at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday in London.

The TV personality, 33, showed off her toned stomach in an asymmetrical black maxi dress with a cut-out waist while raising her waist with shiny PVC boots.

She accessorized with a pair of shimmering silver earrings and had full makeup applied flawlessly for her blue carpet appearance.

The ITV Palooza sees the network’s best and brightest stars come together to unveil its next slate of shows for advertisers.

Taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, stars such as Laura Whitmore, Oti Mabuse, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Rochelle Humes were in attendance.

Last year’s event saw programs unveiled including The Ipcress File, starring Tom Hollander and Joe Cole, Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Nolly starring Helena Bonham-Carter.

Kelly Williams and Simon Daglish also shared business opportunities with their clients, including free-to-air sport that would air in 2022, such as the Qatar World Cup, rugby and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

CEO Carolyn McCall has announced a series of measures following COP26 as part of ITV’s commitment to become a zero-carbon company by 2030.

These commitments include ensuring that all programs produced and commissioned by ITV from 2021 will go through sustainable certification.

This year’s ITV Palooza also arrives on the same day that ITV renamed its channels, ahead of the launch of its ITVX streaming service next month.

The new identities and rebranding also include flagship channel ITV reverting to its former name of ITV1 to “give equal footing to broadcasting and streaming, with ITV1 and ITVX as the main destinations for ITV viewers “.

“We are using the launch of ITVX this autumn as a moment to give ITV’s broadcast channels a modern and fresh update as well,” said Jane Stiller, Marketing Director at ITV.

“All of this is driven by a future where broadcasting and streaming will be equally crucial parts of how viewers interact with us.”

“Viewers will see what we do in broadcasting and streaming as much more connected and we will be able to cross-promote seamlessly across platforms, allowing for greater content discovery,” Stiller continued. . “Everything will look modern and relevant, with each platform or channel having a simple twist. This approach will also translate into our new identities, which are created to reflect and connect with modern Britain.

“We have an exciting autumn in store for viewers, whether it’s I’m A Celebrity, The World Cup or the launch of ITVX with more new free content than anywhere else, so now is not the best time to refresh our brand image across the breadth of what we do.’

Jed Carter, Design Director at DixonBaxi, added: “It has been an incredible experience working with ITV Marketing and ITV Creative on this ambitious update.

“One cohesive design system brimming with personality unites the channels of ITVX and ITV.

“A unified approach to logos, colors, typography, voice and movement connects the family of brands to create a connected brand experience while allowing each brand to express its own personality.”