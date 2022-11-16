Anya Taylor-Joy puts on a racy display in a cut-out black mini dress as she leaves the interview in New York

Anya Taylor-Joy put on a racy display while leaving her latest chat show appearance.

The 26-year-old actress turned heads in a sexy cutout dress while leaving a live appearance with Kelly and Ryan in New York City on Tuesday morning.

The gorgeous star showcased her porcelain skin in the Patbo mini dress, which was held up by gold metal hoops at the side.

Leggy lady: Anya Taylor-Joy put on a racy display in a Patbo mini dress while leaving her latest chat show appearance

It wasn’t the only couture detail on a stunning piece of clothing as the straps were made up of chunky beads.

Anya teamed the look with a pair of black leather Christian Louboutin heels.

Earlier today, she donned a much warmer ensemble as she wore a black double-breasted dress over the dress as she left her hotel and made her way to the apparition.

Gorgeous: The 26-year-old actress turned heads in a sexy cutout dress while leaving an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan in New York on Tuesday morning

Rocking it: The gorgeous star showcased her porcelain skin in the mini dress which was held up by gold metal hoops at the side

Her signature platinum blonde locks were worn down as she sported natural, complementary makeup topped with a glossy pink lip bang.

The Miami, Buenos Aires and London-born star seemed in high spirits as she greeted her adoring fans.

Anya has been doing the rounds of the media promoting her latest project.

On the go: Earlier today, she donned a much warmer ensemble as she left her hotel and headed to the apparition

Lovely: She sported a black double-breasted dress over the dress

Pretty: Her signature platinum blonde locks were worn down as she sported natural, complementary makeup topped with a glossy pink lip bang

The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant.

However, they soon discover that the celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes) has some shocking surprises in store for them and the other guests.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 18.

Anya recently said she wants a normal life with her rumored husband, Malcom McRae.

On the prowl: Anya paired the look with a pair of black leather Christian Louboutin pumps

Queen: Her signature platinum blonde locks were worn down as she sported natural, complementary makeup topped with a glossy pink lip bang

Sweet: The Miami, Buenos Aires and London-born star seemed in high spirits as she greeted her adoring fans

The British-American actress, who is very private about her romance, said the couple “just wanted to be together”.

They confirmed their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in late March, but have reportedly been dating for over a year.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Anya opened up about their relationship, saying, “I was so excited to put down a toothbrush, knowing I didn’t have to take it back.”

“I haven’t seen this toothbrush in about a year, but at the time it was awesome.” It’s fun waking up and going to breakfast, doing car maintenance and sorting things out…

Coming soon: The Menu is a dark comedy about a young couple (played by Anya and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant

“I know it sounds silly, but that’s what we crave. We just crave, like, to live together.

Rumors have swirled that Anya and her boyfriend Malcolm secretly got married after she was repeatedly photographed in Sydney wearing what appears to be a wedding band, but has yet to comment on the speculation.

According to Page Six, the couple tied the knot in July in a ceremony at the US courthouse.

Anya refused to confirm or deny rumors she secretly married her musician boyfriend during an interview with last month’s issue of Vogue Australia.

“I think when people want to say something, they say something,” she said cryptically.