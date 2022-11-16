Fashion
This trendy dress, although delicate to wear, is the most seductive style of the moment
Kate Moss, Bella Hadidand Emily Ratajkowski have all embraced this trend in sheer force. The sheer dress is the perfect edgy alternative to the little black dress. The only golden rule? Be ready to dare! On the red carpet, celebrities swear by this demanding but very sexy trend. The call came straight from the runways, with many designers this season Acne Studios, Alaaand Bottega Veneta, offering their own versions.
Speaking of celebrities, we recently noticed Kate Moss wear a veil Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vacarello in the streets of New York, as well as Bella Hadid in a sheer lace dress last month. So how do stars master this new fashion statement? We’ll get back to you with the latest in a series of trending photos that are taking over the internet.
Emily Ratajkowski in a long dress
By attending a Swarovski New York event, Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat in a long black halter dress that featured a plunging neckline.
Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Kate Moss is all about the sheer look after opting for the bohemian maxi dress this fall, and reinventing the little black dress on its own terms in the end Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello To display. The model and ultimate star of the catwalks made a remarkable entrance at the New York Museum of Modern Artin a completely transparent and silky nude dress that revealed her dream figure.
