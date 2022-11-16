Kylie Jenner sizzles in a satin balconette bra and plunging dress





Kylie Jenner: beauty mogul, girlfriend of Travis Scott, and now a pin-up girl! The Kardashians The star certainly knows a thing or two about styling underwear as outerwear for her 372 million IG fans, recently flaunting in a tiny black thong and tight white underwear set. Even her red carpet looks take inspiration from the lingerie trend, with King Kylie showing off semi-sheer backless maxis, sheer crochet weave dresses and plunging blue crushed velvet party dresses. Her latest black balconette cut with a V-neck dress is themed around her current glam, Marilyn Monroe ~vibes~. A simple “”emoji was the only caption needed for Kylie’s November 14 carousel, where she revealed a series of sizzling selfies taken on a white couch. In the photos, Kylie wears Dolce & Gabbana , which features a mini scalloped trim, adjustable straps and cup seams. Jenner’s retro strapless push-up style is further accentuated by a plunging black dress. Matching the vintage feel of the bra, the long-sleeved dress has boning in the bodice, which goes down to Kylie’s chest. Kylie steered clear of accessories, opting to let her radiant, natural makeup shine alongside her long black almond-shaped acrylic nails. On Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics page, we were able to see the *exact* products Kylie used to create her look. For her groomed and filled brows, Kylie used the . The street style star left her eyes alone, focusing on creating a glowing complexion using and the . Kylie finished her gorg look by lining her lips with the . Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Kit Cool Brown Kylie Cosmetics The Bronze Palette Kylie Cosmetics Baddie On The Block Pressed Blush Powder Kylie Cosmetics Iced Latte Lip Liner While we don’t have a $700 million (!!) net worth like Kylie does, we can get her vintage 1950s selfie photo shoot look at home. Shop affordable dupes of Kylie’s satin bustier and plunging LBD below. DKNY satin underwired bra Now 26% off SKIMS stretch satin underwired bra SHEIN Deep V Neck Lantern Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress SHEIN SXY Thigh Split Maxi Dress Abby is an editorial assistant at Seventeen, covering pop culture, beauty, life and health. When she’s not busy watching the latest true-crime docu-series, you can find her strolling through Sephora, finding the perfect dress, or jogging with her pup.

