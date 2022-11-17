Fashion
FIFA World Cup: Dress smart, behave discreetly, Canada warns Qatar fans – National
Ottawa is warning Canadians visiting Qatar to support the men’s national soccer team during the FIFA World Cup to dress conservatively and behave discreetly.
Those are just two tips in a series of messages the federal government has issued ahead of the tournament, which begins on Sunday. Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the prestigious event, but it has been the subject of controversy since FIFA named it host 12 years ago.
Allegations of mistreatment of migrant workers building World Cup infrastructure have been made for years, and recently Qatar’s record on LGBTQ2 rights has been called into question.
In a special travel advice webpage for World Cup fans, Ottawa has outlined some advice for Canadians traveling to Qatar, including information on local laws. The federal government has detailed entry requirements during the tournament and the best means of transportation.
He also warned Canadians that the conservative Muslim country has many laws that differ from those in Canada. Penalties for doing something legal in Canada can be severe in Qatar, where it may not be legal, Ottawa said.
Revealing clothing is considered inappropriate. To avoid offending local sensibilities, dress conservatively, behave discreetly and respect religious and social traditions, the government said.
Public displays of affection, including holding hands and kissing, are not socially accepted. Qatari law criminalizes sexual acts and same-sex or unmarried relationships. However, no restrictions exist on staying in the same room for friends of different genders or couples (including 2SLGBTQI+).
Government Diplomats Must Speak Out About Abuses If Attending 2022 FIFA World Cup: Human Rights Watch
Photographing Qatari nationals without consent is also prohibited, Ottawa added. Journalists, including independent social media creators, need specific visas and permissions to use photography and videography equipment or conduct interviews in Qatar.
There are no legal guarantees for press freedom or free speech, the government said.
Avoid using obscene language or gestures, arguing or insulting others in public, and avoid religious proselytizing, criticism of the government of Qatar or the religion of Islam in person or on social media , as such activities could result in arrest and criminal prosecution.
Migrant workers face widespread abuse, report says
Additionally, the laws on the sale and consumption of alcohol are strict in Qatar. Although authorities have relaxed rules on alcohol in designated fan zones, no official information on policies for the sale and consumption of alcohol during the World Cup has yet been released, Ottawa said.
Drinking or being drunk in public is a criminal offense and it is illegal to import alcohol into Qatar, including duty-free purchases at the airport, the government said. The legal drinking age is 21. Qatar also has a zero-tolerance policy on drug use, trafficking, smuggling and possession.
Canadians in Qatar requiring emergency consular assistance can contact the Canadian Embassy in Qataror Ottawa 24/7 emergency watch and response center, says the government.
Qatar’s World Cup has been the subject of controversy since FIFA named it the host country in 2010. The nation has faced skepticism over how it persuaded FIFA to vote for the country; 21 of the 24 men on FIFA’s executive committee who voted for World Cup hosts in 2010 have been variously convicted in criminal or ethics cases, charged, acquitted at trial or implicated in wrongdoing .
The reported treatment of migrant workers building Qatar’s World Cup infrastructure, who many human rights groups say died on the job, came to light as the World Cup approached. ‘event. Qatar’s ruling emir called the criticism an unprecedented campaign aimed at the first Arab nation to host the tournament. Qatar has repeatedly pushed back, insisting it has improved protections for migrant workers and saying the criticisms are outdated.
Qatar’s stance on LGTBQ2 rights has also been criticized and some football stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans traveling for the event. The nation has sworn that LGTBQ2 fans will not be arrested, but Qatari security forces arbitrarily arrested and abused LGBTQ2 Qataris in September, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on October 24. A Qatari official called HRW’s allegations categorically and unequivocally false, in a statement.
Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said in a tweet on Oct. 28 that the safety of Canadians attending the World Cup must be ensured. St-Onge told Global News in a statement earlier this month that Ottawa is joining calls for transparency and strong measures to protect the migrant workers who built World Cup infrastructure.
Late last month, Canada Soccer, the country’s sports governing body, issued a statement saying it supports the continued pursuit of further progress on workers’ rights and inclusion as Qatar prepares to welcome the world.
Ottawa, which has launched a diplomatic boycott for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics due to China’s poor human rights record, previously told Global News that no plans have yet been made. was developed for a federal dignitary to attend the World Cup.
Canada’s men’s national team, playing in its second World Cup and first in 36 years, will play its first match against Belgium on November 23.
– with files from the Associated Press
