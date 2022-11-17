Fashion
LaTocha says Kandi blocked her
LaTocha Scott has more to say about a petty dress drama that exposes some disagreement between her and her bandmates.
As previously reported, the Xscape singer walked the carpet at the Soul Train Awards in a green MNM couture dress that was strikingly different from the dresses worn by her bandmates; Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott.
And while the dress is gorgeous, it caused a stir among fans who alleged that LaTocha wore it on purpose to look like the lead singer.
After LaTocha shut down this theory by saying “she missed the memo” about the attire, Kandi took issue with this claiming that LaTocha hired her own separate stylist.
“Stop posting fake stories,” Kandi said.
Now, LaTocha is speaking out again, and she’s apparently far from done sharing her side of the story.
LaTocha Scott says Kandi blocked her on Instagram and posts receipts
On Instagram on Wednesday, LaTocha responded to a The YBF caption which alleged that she had blocked Kandi on Instagram. The singer, 49, jumped into the site’s comments to clarify that Kandi had in fact blocked her, not in the other direction.
“That’s what I mean by spreading false narratives,” Scott wrote.
Following this, the singer posted an interesting video on her page captioned: “People are betting on your silence. NOT THIS TIME!” The video features audio of Pastor Jamal Bryant saying phrases like;
“They don’t understand that they pushed you too far. You tried to play me one too many times.[…] I’m tired of biting my tongue and I have no more cheeks to turn.
That’s not all, however.
LaTocha also posted a text from her stylist Jon asking the band’s stylist for the Soul Train Awards color palette. The texts confirmed that a specific theme was not shared, and the stylist was asked to choose something “glamorous and long”.
LaTocha also shared a photo of Kandi, Tiny and her sister Tamika dressed as the Supremes at Nelly’s Mo-Town themed birthday celebration.
“They were only the Supremes a week ago,” the singer wrote. “Guess I knew that too, huh?” »
[Swipe to see]
Can you say, MESS?!
Kandi, Tiny and Tamika share messages amid Xscape dress drama
Instead of responding to LaTocha’s shadow, Kandi moved on and posted a video from the Xscape tour rehearsals.
“I’m working with my daughters @majorgirl & @therealtamikascott to make sure the show is on Friday!” Kandi captioned the post. “Nashville and Birmingham, we’ll see you this weekend!” Buy your tickets now!”
LaTocha is not part of the tour.
Tiny Harris also recently shared a meme about not sharing your side of the story because “God has seen it all.”
“I can’t even enjoy our moment,” she captioned the post.
As for Tamika Scott, she initially did not speak about her sister’s comments and instead promoted the group’s upcoming shows like Kandi.
She did, however, state in a comment to a fan that “good is good.”
“God knows the truth! writes Tamika Scott. “I love my sister LaTocha and have been seeing her for years, rightly or wrongly! There comes a time when you mature and have to make the right decisions!”
What do you think of this Xscape Tour clothing dilemma? Do you think there’s more drama to come or will the ladies move on?
