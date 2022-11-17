Lacey Chabert stuns in red dress while promoting new movie





While promoting her upcoming Christmas movie on Hallmark, Lacey Chabert fully embraced the festive season wearing a beautiful bright red dress and shoes to match. She stopped by SiriusXM, posing for photos and showing off her stunning look. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Chabert also shared a few more snaps of the outfit on Instagram, posing on the Empire State Building’s observation deck. She captioned the post, “I had the unique privilege of being allowed to ascend to the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. Thank you @empirestatebldg for an amazing visit! Confronted my fear of heights !” It’s safe to say that many were impressed with the scenic photos, as many people said “Wow” in the comments. Actress Kimberly J. Brownyou may know from Disney Channel Halloween Town movies, wrote, “Wow what a pic!!!” Rachel Bostonwho played in Eastern Witches and many different Christmas movies, commented, “Wow! So amazing ❤️❤️❤️.” (scroll down to continue reading) Many fans shared similar sentiments in the comments, with some also complimenting her bravery for facing her fear of heights. Chabert is currently promoting his upcoming film, Take out the holly. She plays the character of Emily, a woman who comes to her hometown on vacation to visit her family, only to find that she has gone on a trip. Left alone, the owners’ association (HOA) pushes her to get involved in the town’s end-of-year celebrations. The 40-year-old stars opposite Wes Brown like Jared, while the rest of the cast includes Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky, Pierre Jacobson, Ellen Travoltaand more. The film will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on November 26. Talk with hello americaChabert has opened up about her love of Christmas, admitting she’s “Christmas crazy,” and even brought out the Christmas decorations right after Halloween. She said: “I’ve been listening to Christmas music for a month. I know it’s a very unpopular thing, but I love it. It’s my favorite time of year, and it really makes sense. that I’ve found my place in doing all these movies,” referring to his many Hallmark holiday movies over the years. More pop culture:

