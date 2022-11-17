Jenna Ortegas’ latest look is half dress, half sheer lace catsuit





Jenna Ortega understands every mission. So far, the actors look while promoting his role as iconic goth Wednesday Addams in netflixhis new series, Wednesdayare both avant-garde and thematic. Take, for example, her look for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel live Tuesday, November 15. Ortega wore a half-dress, half-cat jumpsuit? It’s hard to say, but it’s undeniably chic. (Ortega also showed respect for wired headphones, which were attached to his iPhone like his 2011.) The disconcerting 20-year-old dress, by Dion Lee, appeared to have a built-in lace catsuit, which peeked out from under a hip-high slit. The cutouts on both sides of the torso were also covered with lace. She teamed the look with black Louboutin platform heels and, as an undisputed lover of the classics, a dark red lip and matching scarlet nails. Wednesday Addams would be so proud. Celebrity sightings in Los Angeles – November 15, 2022 Celebrity sightings in Los Angeles – November 15, 2022 RB/Bauer Griffin ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7kU27wkbJC68mAyvmaVRbg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMTM-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/456d6c1118ebd1737be07fc1dc17fc/> Celebrity sightings in Los Angeles – November 15, 2022 RB/Bauer Griffin ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7kU27wkbJC68mAyvmaVRbg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMTM-/https://media.zenfs.com/fr/glamour_497/456d6c1118ebd1737be07fc1dbm7″ imclassb=”imclassb” “/> RB/Bauer Griffin Netflixs Wednesday premieres November 23 and stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. Rounding out the stacked cast are Gwendoline Christie, Fred Armisen and the original Wednesday herself, Christina Ricci. In Tim Burtons 2022, Jenna Ortega plays a high school student at Nevermore Academy. Per Netflix, the series chronicles his attempts to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a series of murders, and solve the mystery that bedeviled his parents 25 years ago. Scary. Originally appeared on Charm

