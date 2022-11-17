Best blazers for men 2022: Gant, Paul Smith, Reiss and more





Yes You might feel like the blazer is only for city bankers and school uniforms, locked in hostile worlds of formality and restriction, but we were here to tell you that the (better) half of a suit can be then much more than that. The keystone of a versatile, casual menswear wardrobe, the blazer is here to add a layer of sophistication to any outfit in an instant, whether it’s the classic jeans and t-shirt combo, a rugby shirt and pants or even a tracksuit. Offering a cleaner, sleeker silhouette than any other jacket, your otherwise casual look gets a high sartorial upgrade. Armanis relaxed fit 90s / Armani And make no mistake, comfort is key. If you are in the slightest concerned about the scary pain to change your cozy fleece, lightweight trench or oversized bomber with a constrictive blazer, so our best advice would be to look for styles that include a touch of spandex for an element of stretch, or find a double-breasted style roomy that even fit over a hoodie. READ MORE Take a look at the Armanis archives to see how it’s done. From Richard Geres’ wardrobe in a cult classic american gigolo to his transformation from the super structured suit of the 80s to become sleazy and oversized in the 90s, the Italian designer showcases the many ways to wear a range of suit jacket silhouettes, which still work for today’s style. Dominic West in The Crown / netflix The best part? There are a myriad of options to choose from. You can go for a preppy style a la Tyler The Creator, keep it sharp with a design that wouldn’t look out of place in the latest season of The crownor, if you’re feeling high for the holiday season, you can take inspiration from Jake Gyllenhaal’s style and invest in a velvet number. So keep scrolling to check out our pick of the best blazers on the market right now, from big name brands to luxury labels. READ MORE Weekday Petter Oversized Suit Blazer Day of the week For well-priced contemporary designs that don’t compromise on quality, Weekday is the place to go. Oversized, double-breasted and structured in all the right places, this blazer will not only deliver some serious style points, but thanks to the touch of elastane it will also be very comfortable. Buy now 70 , Day of the week {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gant X Wrangler Club Jacket Glove X Wrangler The birthplace of all American preps, Gants’ most recent collaboration with denim powerhouse Wrangler draws inspiration from both brands’ archives for a collection that blends the East Coast and the Wild West. Crafted from a fine Italian wool blend, with a boxy fit, peak lapels and Wrangler branding, it’s one of the season’s most sought-after styles. Raise the preppy bar by pairing it with a rugby shirt and straight jeans. Buy now 400 , Glove {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Row Blazers Men’s Ultra Wide Fit Corduroy Jacket Rowing Blazers No longer just for geography teachers, corduroy blazers have become a true fall fashion statement. The Rowing Blazers design is almost velvety, crafted from a super soft take on the typically starchy fabric, and features a cloisonné buttonhole badge and brass buttons that add to the collegiate vintage appeal. For stylistic inspiration, look no further than Robin Williams as John Keating in Dead Poets Society. Buy now 562.23 , Rowing Blazers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos Relaxed Fit Double Breasted Blazer Because Every man needs a quality black blazer in his closet – and I don’t mean the same one you’ve had since your high school prom that’s been living in your closet for years. So to update your current style, look no further than Cos, the Scandi brand that gave the perennial classic a 2022 upgrade. Relaxed fit, with pointed lapels and front darts for just the right amount of structure, it’s a chic addition to any party wardrobe. Buy now 175 , Because {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Armani single-breasted knit effect jersey jacket Armani A simple yet sophisticated silhouette, the single-breasted Armanis design strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort, crafted from an unrestricted blend of wool, viscose and elastane. Featuring a two button fastening, lapel collar and welt pockets, this timeless classic would be best worn with neutral and earthy tones. Buy now 590 , Armani {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mr P cashmere and cotton-corduroy double-breasted blazer Mr Porter With collections filled with polished classics that never go out of style, it’s no wonder Mr. P, Mr. Porters’ own label, has a knack for designing a well-tailored blazer. Perfect for winter, this jacket is made from a super soft cotton and cashmere blend corduroy. A timeless design, it’s a durable option that will stand the test of time. Buy now 395 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MM6 Maison Margiela Cotton-blend twill blazer MatchesFashion As a Margielas diffusion line that offers a collection that’s more wearable than the house’s fashion-forward aesthetic, MM6 Maison Margiela designs fashion must-haves and, of course, contemporary apparel. In a dark brown cotton twill, this blazer is expertly cut to a boxy silhouette and features unexpected design details like a contrast button and sleeve patch in Margiela’s signature style. Buy now 990 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Paul Smith The Kensington Slim Fit Two Button Velvet Blazer Paul Smith While a velvet blazer can sometimes veer quickly into festive novelty territory, Paul Smith’s design is a masterclass in how to do it. right. In a rich navy, with flap pockets and a notch lapel, worn with black wool trousers and loafers, it’s the perfect Christmas party piece that will last you for years to come. Buy now 700 , Paul Smith {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss Double Breasted Houndstooth Slim Fit Blazer Reiss If you love the double-breasted look but think an oversized style will drown you out, then the Reiss Slim Fit is the answer. In an enduring houndstooth pattern and timeless silhouette, it wouldn’t look out of place on a young King Charles. A versatile investment that will be your smart-casual companion for years to come. Buy now 328 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Topman casual suit jacket in wool mix warm grip herringbone in brown The man at the top Anyone who remembers Topman Oxford Street’s vast selection of suits will be pleased with the brand’s most recent suit collection, which includes a range of double-breasted and single-breasted styles with elevated design details. This understated herringbone design is a good example. Buy now 100 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

