Lizzo gave a fan her 2022 Emmys dress





Lizzo just made a fan’s dream come true. After the author Marie-Auriel Asked to borrow Lizzo’s gorgeous red dress from the 2022 Emmys in a now-viral TikTok video, the singer gifted the fan her dress to wear to a gala. The “About Damn Time” artist wore the custom tulle ball gown from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2022 Couture Collection as she accepted her award for Outstanding Pageant Series for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.” The dress in question features an off-the-shoulder neckline and a high-low skirt, with ruffles throughout. “I know you know what it’s like to be the biggest bitch in a room, and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with it.” On October 27, Marie, essayist and author of “Gumbo Ya Ya” posted a video on TikTok in hopes of reaching Lizzo, sharing that she was looking for a dress to wear to the Out100 gala, where she will be recognized by the magazine as a winner. Although Marie explained that it was “by far the greatest honor of [her] career,” she admitted it was difficult to find the right look for the occasion. “I can’t find anything, anywhere, that’s ready for the red carpet. . . . The longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.” She added, “I know you know what it’s like to be the biggest bitch in a room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with it because I’ve seen you talk about it. And the ‘Boldness you’ve “marked in your career has helped me stand out and be bold myself.” Marie ended the video with a plea, asking the artist if she could wear her favorite Lizzo dress , from this year’s Emmys.”I thought the worst thing you could say was no,” she said. It seemed like the video had reached Lizzo in no time. A day before the Out100 gala, on November 15, Marie shared another TikTok unboxing and tried out the daring tulle number, adding that the artist even sent her a seamstress to work with. In the video, the author screamed and jumped open the box and the garment bag with the dress. When she finally put the dress on, she was at first in disbelief, before tearing up and becoming emotional. “I may have had a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad girl!” she wrote alongside the clip. “Words are not enough, and thank you is not enough. But THANK YOU! I am speechless. All of you! A female dog is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS DRESS!” See Marie’s sweet story unfold and check out photos of Lizzo in the striking dress.

