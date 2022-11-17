Zegna to buy fashion operations from Tom Ford in deal with Este Lauder





Ermenegildo Zegna will take control of Tom Ford’s fashion operations as part of the company’s acquisition by Este Lauder Cos., as the Italian luxury house looks for ways to fuel its expansion in the United States. Under the deal announced Tuesday, Zegna will buy the 85% of Tom Ford International it does not already own, according to people familiar with the transaction, who asked not to be named in confidential deliberations. The business includes contracts for designers and other employees, leases for retail stores and other assets and liabilities that underpin fashion operations, some people said. Este Lauder buys the Tom Ford brand and its intellectual property. Zegna declined to comment. A representative for Tom Ford referred questions to Este Lauder, whose spokespersons did not respond to multiple requests for comment. This decision gives Zegna a complementary fashion brand to expand its business internationally and provide it with a new clientele. Zegna already owns the Thom Browne brand, and chief executive Ermenegildo Zegna said he wanted to expand further in the United States following the company’s listing in New York last year. It could also help Zegna realize its ambition to transform the 112-year-old family menswear business into a bigger, more modern and premium global brand. The ties between the two camps go back more than 15 years. Zegna has worked with company founder Tom Ford since he launched his eponymous company after leaving Italian fashion brand Gucci, which he revitalized for a decade as creative director. Ermenegildo Zegna is a member of the board of Tom Ford International, while Tom Ford Chairman Domenico De Sole sits on the board of Zegnas. License Agreement

Under the terms of the acquisition announced on Tuesday, Tom Ford will extend and expand its license with Zegna for men’s and women’s fashion, accessories and similar products for at least 20 years. Zegna said it will acquire the fashion business necessary to fulfill its obligations as a licensee, but did not comment on the acquisition of the entire fashion business. Zegna did not disclose the price of the licensing transaction, which it will fund with available cash and which it says will be accretive to earnings per share for Zegna shareholders in the first full year following closing. . Zegna had approximately $350 million ($363 million) in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June. Este Lauder will pay approximately $2.3 billion for the Tom Ford brand and all of its intellectual property in a deal funded by cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments, including $250 million in dollars from eyewear manufacturer Marcolin, whose existing license with Tom Ford will be extended. . The announcement of the agreement follows a report published in July by Bloomberg that Tom Ford was exploring a potential sale. Gucci owner Kering, which had long expressed interest in a transformational deal, has also been in talks to acquire Tom Ford, people familiar with the matter said. A Kering representative declined to comment.

