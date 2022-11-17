Ranking the best wedding dresses from Love Is Blind Season 3





The final episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 featured the wedding of beautiful couples. Each couple stunned fans with their enchanting wedding looks.



by Netflix Love is blind season 3 showcased the gorgeous couple weddings, and fans were amazed to see the amazing wedding dresses each couple wore on their wedding day. Each couple took a crazy trip Love is blind. Competitors faced many challenges, from communicating in pods to meeting in the real world. Fans got to see five amazing couples get engaged and dream about their wedding day. Viewers were eagerly waiting to see which couples would be able to make it down the aisle. VIDEO OF THE DAY Love is blind recently launched its final series of episodes. The most amazing part was when the contestants bought their wedding dresses and got ready for their big day. While trying on the wedding dresses, some contestants seemed excited while others Love is blind contestants like Zanab Jaffrey and Colleen Reed felt emotional as both ladies lost their parents. After experiencing some bittersweet moments shopping for their wedding dresses, the contestants were looking forward to their wedding day. netflix recently posted on Instagram, delighted with the Love is blind wedding looks of the candidates.

Love is blind Fans praised Raven Ross’ Nigerian input in her wedding dress Raven Ross and her fiancé Sikiru “SK” Alagbada seemed to connect well from the start of Love is blind. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for the handsome couple, as SK said “I do not know” at the altar. Despite the incident, viewers were able to get a glimpse of Raven and SK’s Nigerian-style wedding. Raven stunned fans with the Nigerian contribution in her wedding dress. She opted for a low-cut dress with sequins covering the entire outfit. The beautiful embroidery on Raven’s wedding dress made her look more attractive. Ravem completed his look with the Nigerian style “yellow” headgear, which made the whole outfit more enchanting. Colleen Reed looked like a dream in her wedding dress Love is blind Viewers Didn’t Expect Matt Bolton and Colleen to Marry in Love is blind season 3. However, the couple settled their differences and had the happiest of marriages. Fans were amazed to see Colleen dress up in her surprising wedding dress. After trying on different dresses, Colleen decided to go for something more sparkly and extravagant. She dressed in a low-cut dress adorned with beautifully carved embroidery. Alexa Alfia flaunted her curves in her wedding dress on Love is blind The duo of Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia is a perfect marriage. The two contestants fell in love with each other during their time in the pods, and since then their love seems to only grow. Brennon and Alexa were among the lucky couples who got married on Love is blind. Alexa appeared emotional as she picked out the dress for her big day, and fans loved the shopping portion of Alexa’s wedding dress. Alexa walked down the aisle wearing a beautifully embellished short dress, everyone in the room was amazed at Alexa’s confidence. All the women on Love is blind really shone on their wedding day. More: Why Fans Think Cole & Bartise Are Love Is Blind Season 3 Villains Source: Love is blind/Instagram

